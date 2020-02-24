IND vs NZ | Bit more swing this week due to less windy conditions, reveals Kane Williamson

While wind was a much talked-about factor this week, Kane Williamson has stated that it was actually lesser in comparison but that didn't take away from the fact that there was more swing on offer. Williamson has also praised the lower order batsmen for adding valuable runs to boost the team total.

It was a complete annhilation of the Indian team by a Kane-inspired New Zealand as the hosts toppled the World Test Championship table toppers in all three departments. While many an Indian player talked about the difficult conditions thanks to the heavy breeze in Wellington, New Zealand actually used it to their advantage. However, Kane Williamson revealed the impact of wind in the game is lesser as compared to other games in Wellington but that aided the swing.

"Didn't know what to expect from the pitch on the morning of the Test. Because it wasn't as windy this week, there was a bit more swing. The bowlers were brilliant but a real collective effort. Outstanding effort over the space of four days. We know how strong India are all around the world. The effort in the first innings and then a competitive total with the bat was great. The lower order runs are important to get a bit of a lead. So allround team effort," the New Zealand skipper said in the post-match presentation, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

Tim Southee, despite the absence of Neil Wagner, nailed down the role as the team's leading bowler to assist the returning Trent Boult. With nine wickets from the game, his contribution was really impressive and he was helped by the lanky Kyle Jamieson who had a dream Test debut. Williamson was all praise for the trio, stating the unit struck the right chord.

"Through the summer, in white-ball cricket he's been valuable. So great debut for Kyle, contributed in a number of ways. Southee's mindset wasn't of one with a point to prove. He just wanted to lead with the ball. Having Boult at the other end would've been good for him too. Left-arm, right-arm combination can be dangerous. We know India can bat for days, so the patience both of them showed was great," Williamson concluded.