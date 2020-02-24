ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 | India remain top of table despite loss to New Zealand

Team India remains at the top of the points table of the World Test Championship with 360 points despite the humiliating 10-wicket loss to New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the first Test of the two-match Test series. This was India’s first loss since the Test championship started.

After two wins against West Indies, three against South Africa, and two against Bangladesh — all in dominating fashion — the Men in Blue were finally on the receiving end of their own medicine. The Kiwis brushed aside their visitors, outplaying them in all three departments, inside four days.

However, India’s loss doesn’t affect their position in the table, given their big lead over the chasing pack. The Men in Blue have 360 points from eight matches. They are followed by the Aussies, who climbed up to 296 points, after handing the Kiwis a whitewash in their home series at the end of last year. England moved up to third place after staging a comeback 3-1 series win away from home against South Africa — the World Cup winners have 146 points from nine matches now. Pakistan remains on fourth, but with only their second win in the championship, the Kiwis have moved to 120 points now, overtaking Sri Lanka, who are on 80.

The World Test Championship format dictates that all nine teams involved play nine bilateral series — six at home and three away. The teams will be marked on the points table according to the result of a match, and not the series. However, each series is allotted a maximum of 120 points, which means a win in a two-match series can earn you as many as 60 points, while a win in a five-match series is only worth 24 points. In the event of a draw, both teams get 20 points each.

