Foul wordplay does not equate to aggression, states Sachin Tendulkar

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar expressed his disappointment over the fiasco that followed a heated U19 World Final, sharing that being vocal or using foul language does not equate to aggression. Tendulkar pointed out that it is the body language and mannerism that defines aggression.

The recently concluded U19 World Cup in South Africa stood up to its reputation of being the supply chain of prodigies for international cricket but what followed a very competitive and heated final game of the tournament has left a bitter memory for fans across the community. Post the conclusion of the final, several players from India and Bangladesh indulged in a heated altercation and almost exchanged blows in what turned out to be an ugly end to the global showdown.

As many as five players, from both sides, were sanctioned by the ICC, and cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar expressed his disgust over the unfortunate incident. Tendulkar believes that aggression in every game is positive, but pointed out that it does not equate to being vocal in the middle or exchanging foul words with the opponent.

“One can only make an effort to teach individuals, but then a lot depends on the character of an individual. In a crunch moment, one should be able to control certain things and not forget that the whole world is looking up to you. They are following certain things. So, I think those are the moments where controlled aggression helps. One needs to be aggressive but being vocal and saying foul things doesn’t mean that you are aggressive,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“Aggression should be in your game, the way you bat or bowl—that aggression which helps the team and not goes against it.”

The batting great added that aggression is required in a competitive game so as to boost one’s morale and hunger for a win but stated that what matters the most is the body language and mannerism that comes with it.

“Everyone is aggressive. If somebody doesn’t say anything or if somebody doesn’t do anything it doesn’t mean that he is not aggressive. We all want to go out and win. There is a method to do that. You can’t cross the line. Like me the rest of the guys also want to win and those are the things one should keep in mind. Are you trying to be tell me that Roger Federer is not aggressive? That he doesn’t want to win? He wants to win every point But the body language, what he says and the mannerism really matters. That is really setting example,” said Tendulkar.