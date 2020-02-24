BAN vs ZIM | Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain get call-up for Zimbabwe ODIs

Bangladesh has called up uncapped batsmen Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain for the first two one-day internationals of the three-match series against Zimbabwe next month. The duo of Naim and Afif featured in the T20I series against India, a series which the Tigers ended up losing 2-1.

Batsman Liton Das and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin also return to the ODI side after missing the previous series against Sri Lanka in July. Mashrafe has also been retained as captain despite concerns over his future, and will lead the side for the first time since the World Cup last year. Minhajul Abedin, an official of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), further expressed his delight over the return of these players.

“It is great to have Mortaza back as his experience and leadership is vital to our one-day cricket, Saifuddin is also key to the team's balance,” said Bangladesh Cricket Board official Minhajul Abedin, reported Sportstar.

Bangladesh ODI squad:Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Al Amin Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

The first of the three ODIs will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 1.