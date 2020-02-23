Women's World T20 | India cannot be complacent after Australia win, warns Veda Krishnamurthy

India's Veda Krishnamurthy has warned her teammates against complacency after their splendid win against Australia, saying they must stay focused against Bangladesh in their WT20 clash on Monday. Veda further emphasized on the importance of the batsmen putting up enough runs on the board.

India pulled a rabbit out of the hat when they defended a below-par total of 132 runs against defending champions Australia at the World T20 opener in Sydney. However, the win did hide the blemishes of the Indian batters and things will have to improve for India who now lock horns with Bangladesh on Monday.

Veda Krishnamurthy struggled all throughout her innings against Australia, where she couldn’t find the ropes not even once in her entire innings. The 27-year-old mentioned the need of having a good score on the board to give the in-form bowlers a go at the opposition batters. At the same time, she warned her teammates against complacency after their splendid win against Australia, saying they must stay focused against the neighbours.

"We can't be complacent with the victory (against Australia). We have to let go of those emotions now and focus on repeating all the good things we did. On the eve of the match. We want to make sure we have enough of a score for our bowlers to defend,” said Krishnamurthy as quoted by Cricket Next.

India's impressive bowling display lit up the tournament-opener with leg-spinner Poonam Yadav playing a key role with four wickets to halt the defending champions' run chase. In recent times. India’s strategy of fielding four spinners with a sole fast bowler has paid rich dividends as they continuously force the opposition batters to use brute strength against the bigger outfields of Australia. Veda is cautious of India’s batters not letting their emotions get the better of them and insisted that the top and middle-order need to survive longer.

“At the same time, we can't be too ambitious with our strokes or risk being run short but we need to make sure we get enough runs on board. Our bowling attack is doing really well. It's all about giving them that extra cushioning. If we had finished 15 runs shorter on Friday (against Australia), it would have been a lot more difficult for us,” she added.