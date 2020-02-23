Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli struggling to find his feet yet again in New Zealand

Today at 11:43 AM
Virat Kohli once again failed to deliver his best in the second innings today in Wellington as he was dismissed by a Trent Boult delivery. The Indian skipper has failed to score a century in the last 20 innings and Twitterati went berserk by trolling the Indian skipper left, right and centre.
Sad to see KING getting trolled this way!
71th international Century to the Virat Kohli#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/pDts4SpNLp— Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) February 23, 2020
Everything seems funny till the Lion roars back!
#INDvsNZ#ViratKohli Right now :- pic.twitter.com/9wQzNGKO5H— Rahul 🇮🇳 (@Rahul__Tweet) February 23, 2020
February 23, 2020
Virat fans right now:
20 innings without a ton @imVkohli 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/TllU6F334V— K I R A N (@TarakFanatic) February 23, 2020
Couple of failures can't erase the history!
keh rahe hai Abhi bhi time hai.... captain @ImRo45 KO banaao yaaro , varna ye @imVkohli to panauti hi mana jayega , if you wanna won the upcoming t20 world cup, then you will have to go to @ImRo45 for captaincy. Otherwise,time will show you result. #askstar @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/x3WGWqgR6k— Piyush prajapati (@Piyushp32177978) February 23, 2020
Virat Kohli for time being!
Virat Kohli on this NZ tour:— 🥂ᏚᏆᎠ🥂™ (@WarriorSid_) February 23, 2020
T20Is - 45, 11, 38, 11
ODIs - 51, 15, 9
Tests - 2, 19
201 runs in 9 inns, one fifty
0- century in last 20 innings
Ab aap hi batao flat track bully kon h 🤔#NZvInd #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Q9X4c0pGtd
Graph looks so ugly when a player like him fails to pull things off!
Virat Kohli since his 70th International Century:— × Prabha Harish × (@prabhaharish07) February 23, 2020
94*, 19, 70*, 4, 0, 85, 30*, 26, 16, 78, 89, 45, 11, 38, 11, 51, 15, 9, 2, 19
Heart Broken💔
Hahaha! Though it's a good comparison, it's not the end!
Virat kohli in swinging conditions is just like me in a room full of relatives, desperate to get out 😅.#NZvIND— Kaustubh (@cric_engineer) February 23, 2020
This might work actually! :D :D
I think the on the ground fans should take things in their own hands & start sledging Virat Kohli if the opposition isn't doing enough to get the best out of him. 🤔😜 #kohli #INDvsNZ— Samiran (@Samiran76857925) February 23, 2020
I'm not gona hold your beer! :|
Sourav Ganguly must be brave to bring Indian cricket back on track and sack Virat kohli as captain no matter how series goes.— Man of Justice (@SuperGops) February 23, 2020
Team needs fresh ideas and approach. Ship has sailed for captain kohli. Persistence will only worsen things.#NZvIND #NZvsIND #bcci
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Virat Kohli
- Rohit Sharma
- Rishabh Pant
- Hanuma Vihari
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Mayank Agarwal
- Tim Southee
- Kyle Jamieson
- Ross Taylor
- Bj Watling
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.