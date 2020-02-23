 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli struggling to find his feet yet again in New Zealand

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:43 AM

    Virat Kohli once again failed to deliver his best in the second innings today in Wellington as he was dismissed by a Trent Boult delivery. The Indian skipper has failed to score a century in the last 20 innings and Twitterati went berserk by trolling the Indian skipper left, right and centre.

    Sad to see KING getting trolled this way! 

    Everything seems funny till the Lion roars back! 

    Virat fans right now:

    Couple of failures can't erase the history!

    Virat Kohli for time being!

    Graph looks so ugly when a player like him fails to pull things off!

    Hahaha! Though it's a good comparison, it's not the end!

    This might work actually! :D :D 

    I'm not gona hold your beer! :|

