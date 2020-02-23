Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli convincing 'walking' Mayank Agarwal to take DRS for faint nick

Today at 10:18 AM
Mayank Agarwal, after edging one down the leg-side to Tim Southee, was readily walking off the ground and was not entirely interested in taking the DRS. However, Virat Kohli convinced him with two seconds remaining on the counter but in the end, the ultra edge found a mini spike on the screen.
India’s history with the Decision Review System (DRS) has been on the negative side - with a lot of results going against their favour. The trend did not change in the first Test against New Zealand when Tim Southee got the right-handed Mayank Agarwal caught behind. Agarwal, who was batting on 58 kept the Indian scoreboard ticking after the early dismissal of Prithvi Shaw and the marathon effort from Cheteshwar Pujara before tea.
Despite batting for nearly two sessions, a lapse in concentration meant Agarwal edged one behind to BJ Watling. The delivery was an ordinary one from Southee down the leg-side against which Agarwal threw his bat with soft hands. It resulted in a breakthrough for the Kiwi side and immediately, Agarwal walked off the pitch knowing that he had edged the ball.
However, Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker’s end after a long debate, managed to convince Agarwal to go upstairs for a review. In the discussion, Kohli was seen pointing towards his pads to convey that the ball hit Agarwal’s pads before travelling to the keeper Watling. A convinced Agarwal went ahead and took the review, with long and detailed frames later, the umpire was convinced that the Indian opener had indeed edged it to the keeper. A review wasted for the Indian team, the second one of the day after they used one early in the day when New Zealand were batting.
