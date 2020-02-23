Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli convincing 'walking' Mayank Agarwal to take DRS for faint nick

However, Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker’s end after a long debate, managed to convince Agarwal to go upstairs for a review. In the discussion, Kohli was seen pointing towards his pads to convey that the ball hit Agarwal’s pads before travelling to the keeper Watling. A convinced Agarwal went ahead and took the review, with long and detailed frames later, the umpire was convinced that the Indian opener had indeed edged it to the keeper. A review wasted for the Indian team, the second one of the day after they used one early in the day when New Zealand were batting.