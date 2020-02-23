 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Steve Smith's superman fielding effort to convert certain six into a single

    Srijith Gopal

    Today at 9:06 PM

    In the 2nd T20I match between Australia and South Africa, Steve Smith shocked everyone with his superman fielding effort where he saved a certain six and ended up saving five runs. The Twitterati were stunned by the effort and had nothing but praises for Superman Smith's incredible fielding effort.

    This is what happened! 

    Please stop it Steve! 

    He does it again! 

    The word amazing doesn't do justice to that effort! 

    You don't see that happen very often! 

    Now that's ridiculous! 

    If you didn't know...

    True that! 

    Couldn't have summarised it better! 

    And then there are people like this...

    Now that's the right word for that effort! 

    New lore was born today! 

    My jaw dropped after seeing that insane effort! 

