Twitter reacts to Steve Smith's superman fielding effort to convert certain six into a single
Today at 9:06 PM
In the 2nd T20I match between Australia and South Africa, Steve Smith shocked everyone with his superman fielding effort where he saved a certain six and ended up saving five runs. The Twitterati were stunned by the effort and had nothing but praises for Superman Smith's incredible fielding effort.
This is what happened!
That's totally unbelievable from Steve Smith! 😯😮😳 #SAvsAUS pic.twitter.com/h8bRK8Vrpm— Mohammad Bilal 🇵🇰 (@M_Bilal49) February 23, 2020
Please stop it Steve!
Dear Steve Smith,— That Cricket Guy (@Vivek7968) February 23, 2020
Just don't make Ground Fielding look so damn easy, it's embarrassing for rest of the 'great' fielders around the world.
Regards, not Aaron Finch.#SAvsAUS
He does it again!
Name - Steve Smith— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 23, 2020
Special skills - Being Superman on the field!
He pulled a similar thing during the IPL in 2012
STEVE SUPERMAN SMITH #SAvAUS #SteveSmith pic.twitter.com/Cr5D4hZhK3
The word amazing doesn't do justice to that effort!
Amazing stuff by Steve Smith #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/O7PwSmhiLu— Prithvi (@The_BeardMan_) February 23, 2020
You don't see that happen very often!
Steve Smith just converted that certain 6⃣ into a single pic.twitter.com/PD7LgW3COr— KiRAN (@Kiran_champion) February 23, 2020
Now that's ridiculous!
Steve Smith the outfielder saved nine runs from two mighty leaps that innings. Both blasts were on their way for six until he intervened. Probably the difference in dragging South Africa back under par. #SAvAUS— Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) February 23, 2020
If you didn't know...
It’s Steve Smith’s world. #ausvsa— jttu (@time_taken_up) February 23, 2020
True that!
Steve Smith set the tone for the fielding today.— Ntuthuzelo Vuthuza (@iamntuthu) February 23, 2020
Couldn't have summarised it better!
#SAvAUS #T20I Highlights of 1st half of #ausvsa 2nd T20 : Decock's strokeplay & Steve Smith's fielding— amitava (@amitava0112) February 23, 2020
And then there are people like this...
On the the Steve Smith fielding... Honestly if it passes the boundary line it should count as runs in favour of the batsman whether it's on air or rolling in the ground.. @ICC needs to look at this. The goal is it get the ball to the boundary. #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/LTdQvIMs7J— God's Own (@uMfuuh) February 23, 2020
Now that's the right word for that effort!
This is RIDICULOUS fielding from Steve Smith— simon crabtree (@Crabbers) February 23, 2020
RIDICULOUS
🏏 https://t.co/xJz4zgDBh9
New lore was born today!
There are two Supermans— Sushil Acharya (@ach_sushil98) February 23, 2020
Superman in Comic
Superman in Cricket field : Steve Smith
Brilliant fielding #SAvAUS
My jaw dropped after seeing that insane effort!
It will go unnoticed for most sports/cricket fans, but Steve Smith has just produced some of the best fielding I’ve ever seen 😲 to stop that 6 was unbelievable #SAvAUS— Tom. (@Ipswich_Tom) February 23, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
Full time sports enthusiast, part time social media manager at SportsCafe