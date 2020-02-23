Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant’s ‘long plead’ to convince umpire to give de Grandhomme out

Rishabh Pant looked like a wicket-keeper on a mission on Day 3 with his chirpy attitude behind the wicket and his long plead to convince the umpire to give the New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme out stood out. However, Grandhomme was quick enough to walk off after gloving it to the keeper.

Rishabh Pant after a bad day in the field on Day 2 redeemed himself with some pretty glovework behind the wickets for the Indian team. After he was stranded down the track in the first innings, Pant ensured that he put that behind himself and caught a diving catch to dismiss BJ Watling in the first ball of the day. Pant later was constantly involved in the game, often heard chirping at the ears of the Kiwi batsmen, in particular, Kyle Jamieson.

When Jamieson was facing the off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Pant from behind the wicket was constantly pleading the batsmen to strike the bowler. And, to his surprise, Jamieson actually stepped down a couple of times to take the offie to cleaners in his debut Test. Once Jamieson was dismissed, Pant took the chirping to de Grandhomme, who was batting on 32.

After getting a boundary on the square off Ashwin, de Grandhomme was on the move with some fancy strokes. However, the fun came to an end in the 95th over of the innings, when the Kiwi stepped down once again to hit the offie for a boundary. Ashwin, on the other hand, was clever this time and bowled a looping delivery with extra bounce.

The extra bounce caught the right-hander by surprise as he gloved one to the keeper. The umpire did not give him out initially, with Ashwin and Pant pleading the umpire to give the batsman out. In particular, it was Pant who was on a long stretch convincing the umpire to give the walking Grandhomme out and as it turned out there was a faintest of edge involved.

Another plus point is the improvement of the footwork of Rishabh Pant while keeping the wickets. He's not committing himself before the ball gets pitched. But what's worrying is the forms of Bumrah & Shami (and the technique of Shaw). #NZvIND — Ayush Basu (@abasu0819) February 23, 2020

Oh just when things were looking positive for the Kiwis, they lose a wicket, and that too Collin de Grandhome. Soft dismissal in the end, caught off a faint edge down the leg side by Rishabh Pant. New Zealand are now 311-9 #NZvIND — Sudheendra Tripathi (@toi_sudheendraT) February 23, 2020

Rishabh Pant will always be in a different state...



Never know what is happening all around him... Either Batting or Keeping...!! #NZvIND #NZvsIND — Daddy Hundred 🏏 (@daddyhundred) February 22, 2020

Good catch by Pant to dismiss D Gandhome #INDvNZ — Optimus (@0_0fcuksgvn) February 23, 2020

Pant with a decent catch vs spin💪 — Rahul🐐 (@_being_ignored) February 23, 2020