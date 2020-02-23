 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant’s ‘long plead’ to convince umpire to give de Grandhomme out

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant’s ‘long plead’ to convince umpire to give de Grandhomme out

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:10 AM

    Rishabh Pant looked like a wicket-keeper on a mission on Day 3 with his chirpy attitude behind the wicket and his long plead to convince the umpire to give the New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme out stood out. However, Grandhomme was quick enough to walk off after gloving it to the keeper.

    Rishabh Pant after a bad day in the field on Day 2 redeemed himself with some pretty glovework behind the wickets for the Indian team. After he was stranded down the track in the first innings, Pant ensured that he put that behind himself and caught a diving catch to dismiss BJ Watling in the first ball of the day. Pant later was constantly involved in the game, often heard chirping at the ears of the Kiwi batsmen, in particular, Kyle Jamieson.

    When Jamieson was facing the off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Pant from behind the wicket was constantly pleading the batsmen to strike the bowler. And, to his surprise, Jamieson actually stepped down a couple of times to take the offie to cleaners in his debut Test. Once Jamieson was dismissed, Pant took the chirping to de Grandhomme, who was batting on 32.

    After getting a boundary on the square off Ashwin, de Grandhomme was on the move with some fancy strokes. However, the fun came to an end in the 95th over of the innings, when the Kiwi stepped down once again to hit the offie for a boundary. Ashwin, on the other hand, was clever this time and bowled a looping delivery with extra bounce.

    The extra bounce caught the right-hander by surprise as he gloved one to the keeper. The umpire did not give him out initially, with Ashwin and Pant pleading the umpire to give the batsman out. In particular, it was Pant who was on a long stretch convincing the umpire to give the walking Grandhomme out and as it turned out there was a faintest of edge involved.

    Hahaha! 

    Brilliant catch!

    Good piece of foot work behind the stumps!

    Evrything going good for Rishabh Pant!  

    No mistakes so far!

    What about his appealing?? :P

    Yupe! Decent one to dissmiss Grandhome.

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down