Twitter reacts to infuriated batsman standing ground as umpire does 'Mbappe celebration' after wrong decision

The game of cricket never ceases to amaze and today, the match between Goa and Gujarat gave us a ‘one of a kind’ incident for the ages. The umpire incredibly pulled off an ‘Mbappe celebration’ after incorrectly ruling the batsman out, which infuriated the latter, who refused to leave the ground.

When Lyon scored a comical own goal against PSG at the start of the month - where Draxler hilariously did a one-two with the defenders with Lyon’s Fernando Marcal ‘unintentionally’ giving the finishing touch to it - it was widely perceived as the most bizarre incident that we would get to see on a sporting field for quite a while. Well, less than 14 days post that incident, we already have something that is not just as good - and bizarre - as it, but is probably a hundred more times absurd and crazy.

The incident occurred on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final between Goa and Gujarat with Goa batting at 94-3 in their second innings, still 535 runs adrift of their target of 629. After left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai landed one outside the leg-stump of Snehal Kauthankar, and the ball whizzed past the outside edge of the batsman, the Gujarat players went up in unison, pleading the umpire for a caught behind. The on-field umpire Nandan initially looked uninterested for a good 4-5 seconds, but then suddenly had a change of mind and ruled the batsman out after bizarrely consulting the square-leg umpire.

But this is not the end of it. The batsman Snehal Kauthankar was adamant that he did not hit and refused to leave the ground and stood put out there in the middle for the good part of a minute. He expressed his dissent and displeasure right then and there, showing hand gestures that he did not hit it. Finally, the batsman decided to leave the pitch after some 50 seconds, but on his way back to the pavilion, he uttered a few words - we’re assuming them to be unpleasant ones - towards the umpire Nandan.

But wait, there is MORE to come, for this is not the end of it. Replays indeed showed that there was daylight between bat and ball and the batsman had every right to be upset about the decision. But there was one more hilarious yet bizarre discovery that we managed to unearth through the replay. The umpire, Nandan, after (incorrectly) ruling Kauthankar out, astonishingly pulled off the Kylian Mbappe celebration - standing the ground with his arms folded - almost asserting his authority over the batsman. Well, if the decision in the first place didn’t infuriate the Kauthankar, the cheeky celebration/gesture from Nandan sure would have been enough to trigger him, one must assume.

Looks like both teams from Gujarat state will be facing each other in the semis. Gujarat Vs Saurashtra. #RanjiTrophy #GUJvGOA #SAUvAP — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) February 22, 2020