SL vs WI | Andre Russell back in Windies side for Sri Lanka T20Is

West Indies all rounder Andre Russell is back in the national T20 squad after a prolonged absence of two years from the national side. Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas and Fabian Allen have also been included in the side for the series along with Shimron Hetmyer after missing out on the ODI series.

After a long absence from the T20 side due to various reasons, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has made into the national side for the series against Sri Lanka. The last game that Russel played in a T20I was way back in 2018 when Bangladesh took on West Indies in a series. Russell was cleared by the medical team before he passed the return-to-play assessment of the governing body.

The side also features destructive middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer who failed to make it to the ODI side for Sri Lanka series in fitness grounds. Shai Hope has been included in the side as back up keeper while Fabian Allen comes back from an injury during the Afghanistan tour.

"Shimron Hetmyer missed out on selection for the ODI squad. He has since attained the required fitness level, becoming available for selection and has been included," CWI Lead Selector Roger Harper.

Oshane Thomas, who had suffered a minor accident, too was cleared to play in the series against Sri Lanka. Harper added that the series against Sri Lanka would be vital for the team's preparations for the T20 World Cup.

"Andre Russell is back in the squad, having been cleared by the medical panel and successfully completing CWI's return-to-play protocol. Andre will add potency to every department of the team. Oshane Thomas appears to be focused and raring to go. He will add pace and penetration to the bowling unit."

"I look forward to the team building on its recent performances and winning the T20 series in Sri Lanka. This is another opportunity for the team to build on its strengths and identify areas that need improvement while continuing the process of building up with the aim of peaking for the T20 WC in October."

Both the games of the two-match T20 rubber will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on March 4 and 6.