Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | ODI vs BEN - Triple fifties put Bengal on brink of semis

With two days to go, Bengal set out to drag their second innings on as long as possible — in other words, strengthen their footing in the semis. They did so, but not before losing two early wickets — one being the experienced Manoj Tiwary and first-innings centurion Anustup Majumdar — early on. Raman combined hands with wicket-keeper batsman Goswami to put on 102 runs together to steady the ship. Once Raman fell for 67, Goswami found support in Shahbaz, who later found company in Arnab Nandi to push the score part 300.