Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | ODI vs BEN - Triple fifties put Bengal on brink of semis

Three fifties from the middle-order helped Bengal stretch their lead over Odisha to 443 and put them on the brink of a semi-final spot in the 2019-20 Ranji season. Abhishek Raman, Shreevats Goswami, and Shahbaz Ahmed’s half-centuries put Bengal at 361 for seven at stumps on day four.
With two days to go, Bengal set out to drag their second innings on as long as possible — in other words, strengthen their footing in the semis. They did so, but not before losing two early wickets — one being the experienced Manoj Tiwary and first-innings centurion Anustup Majumdar — early on. Raman combined hands with wicket-keeper batsman Goswami to put on 102 runs together to steady the ship. Once Raman fell for 67, Goswami found support in Shahbaz, who later found company in Arnab Nandi to push the score part 300.
Goswami’s 78 included 11 fours, while Raman’s 189-ball marathon included just eight fours. Shahbaz, who fell 18 short of a century in the first-innings, will get a second opportunity on the final day when Bengal resume on 361 for seven, with him unbeaten on 52.
Brief scores: Bengal 332 all-out in 96.5 overs (Anustup Majumdar 157; Basant Mohanty 4-53) & 361/7 in 132 overs (Shreevats Goswami 78; Govinda Poddar 3-95) lead Odisha 250 all-out (Debasish Samantray 68; Nilkantha Das 3-31) by 443 runs.
