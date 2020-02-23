Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | J&K v KAR - All-round Karnataka seize initiative

How a day’s play can turn the direction of a match around was in evidence on the penultimate day of play at Jammu. J&K, the hosts, started off with eight wickets in hand and only 118 runs behind their visitors Karnataka’s first-innings total of 206. However, a late collapse saw them slip from 164 for five to 192 all out, courtesy of a fine spell from Krishna with help from Ronit More and Jagadeesha Suchith. Shubham Khajuria top-scored for the hosts with 62.

With a slender lead of 14 to their name, Karnataka knew they needed a strong start and found it courtesy of Devdutt Padikkal’s quickfire 34. From 53 for no loss, they slipped to 79 for two, but once Siddharth joined opener Samarth, Karnataka’s ship gained momentum. The duo stitched together a 98-run stand, before Mujtaba Yousuf dismissed Samarth for 74. Manish Pandey walked in and, much like the first innings, blasted his way to a mid-30 score before throwing his wicket away. However, Siddharth stood firm and batted through to stumps, reaching 75 not out, as Karnataka ended the day at 245 for four — i.e. a lead of 259 to their name.