Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | GUJ v GOA - Gujarat roar into semis with massive win

Ever since Goa were bowled out for 173 — conceding a lead of 429 runs — in their first-innings, the fate of the clash has been a mere formality. So, on the penultimate day of proceedings, Gujarat’s failed attempts to push the lead at a quick rate did not affect their hopes of being the first team to make the semi-finals this year. Resuming at 158 for one in their second bout, the hosts went on to lose five wickets while only adding 41 to their total. With the lead at 628 and well over five sessions to go, Parthiv Patel declared.