Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | AP v SAU - Strong middle-order crushes Andhra’s lingering hopes

Caution over style was Saurashtra ’s mantra for the day at the CSR Sharma College Ground. Resuming play at 93 for two, with the lead already at 376, the visiting batsmen patiently dismantled a tired-looking Andhra attack. Overnight batsmen Barot and Vishvaraj Jadeja fell early in the day, but one after another Saurashtrian batsmen kept playing cameos to leave the hosts frustrated.

Then, at six down for 198, Mankad walked in and pressed the accelerator button, hitting 12 fours en route his 85, and added 72 with Arpit Vasavada. He was later joined by Jadeja, who himself struck seven fours in his 60 — the duo putting on an 80-run stand in next to no time. Despite both falling late in the day, Karnataka reached 375 for nine at stumps.