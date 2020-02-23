Like to put all my energy into bowling and keep my emotions in check, shares Pat Cummins

Aussie pacer Pat Cummins believes in speaking through his actions rather than words, unlike the Aussie culture of sledging their way through. Cummins shared that Aussie greats Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson inspire him to enjoy his bowling and not worry about injuries which have peppered his career.

World’s number one Test bowler Pat Cummins’ career has been marred with injuries from the get-go. Since his debut back in 2011 in South Africa, the lanky tearaway has played only 30 games in 9 years owing to various injuries which have slowed down what could have been a glorious career by now.

Cummins shared that he was frustrated with how the injuries affected his body, rendering him lifeless after just 10 overs in a white ball game. The Sydney lad revealed that he drew inspiration from Australian legends Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson who dearth with their share of hiccups to build a long, glorious career for themselves.

"Despite playing white ball, Test matches still felt a long way away. I would bowl 10 overs in an ODI and my body would be telling me it was struggling to cope with even that. There isn’t too much I could do about it so just tried to stay patient, and enjoy the little overs I could bowl,” he told Sportstar.

“There were many bowlers such as Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson who had a similar start to their careers and still had long careers so I tried to draw on that, and just enjoy the process.”

While sledging has been a popular method in cricket to get through players’ defences in the middle, no one seems to have imbibed it better than the Kangaroos. The paceman believes in putting all his energy into his bowling and let the ball do the talking.

“I like to put all my energy into the actual act of bowling and keep my emotions in check,” he added.

“There’s nothing like a bowler and batter both trying to be aggressive taking the game on…it gets the heart rate pumping. I feel if I’m in control of how I’m bowling, I don’t need to try and be intimidatory with my actions.”