IND vs NZ | My role in the game was to bowl against the wind, reveals Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin, who conceded 99 runs for his three wickets, has revealed that his role was to bowl against the wind for the entirety of the game, even though it was really difficult. Ashwin has further praised Mayank Agarwal and suggested him not to move away from his set template.

Playing his first-ever Test match in New Zealand, there was not a lot of expectations from him, with the Indian pace battery touting to carry much of the load. However, barring Ishant Sharma, no one stood up, which propelled Ashwin, who was bowling against the wind from both the ends, to pick up three wickets. On being asked about his heavy economy rate, Ashwin revealed that it was the role he was assigned with to take some burden from the pacers.

“I am not the lightest but the wind was pushing me enough. From both ends, I had to bowl against the breeze. Honestly, it was pretty much the role in this game. Personally, the breeze was way more than a spinner would like and I couldn’t take the benefit of it. So I had to really try and adjust to extract the best of what is available. I really enjoyed bowling on this surface and I hope in the fourth innings, it will help us a bit more,” said Ashwin at the day-end press conference in Wellington.

Kane Williamson negotiated him nicely in the first half yesterday before Colin de Grandhomme putting up a show of defiance. The real attack, however, was launched by debutant Kyle Jamieson who hit the Tamil Nadu veteran for four sixes, putting a spanner in India’s works. Ashwin wasn’t too fussed about it but praised the experienced Kiwi duo for getting their act right.

“In terms of using the natural conditions, this team is the best. Probably, they faced conditions like heavy breeze more often than it. They tend to hit through into the breeze rather than doing anything else. If you look at Kane Williamson’s wagon wheel, he, against an off-spinner, likes to hit through cover instead of stepping out. Even Colin de Grandhomme against Nathan Lyon, he hit even through the roughs,” the off-spinner added.

India have to bide time on Day 4 in order to have a crack at the game, which seems a long deal now. However, there seems to be a small hope for the visitors with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari negotiating better parts of the third session on Day 3. However, Ashwin believes that the batsmen need to bat out of their skin because a win is a long shot, if not impossible.

“I think we are not yet in a stage of the game from our perspective in the dressing room where we can think that far. However, we have to take it per session, per hour. However, they have batted really today and now it is about getting a good first session tomorrow. Since there is so much time left in the game, it is very difficult to say what might happen. It is very important to stay in the moment. They have set in very nicely and understood what the wicket is like. They need to look to cash in the morning,” the Tamil Nadu spinner said.

Mayank Agarwal looked in good shape in the second innings as well, scoring a defiant 58 to back his first innings score of 34. The Karnataka opener was solid and approached the ball on the go to form his game plan. Ashwin, who played with Agarwal before in the Kings XI Punjab days, has stated that it is important for the batsman to stick to his basics for a long period of time and encash on it.

“I think It is a very individual game plan. It is very difficult to say if one needs to go this way or that in terms of attack or defense. It is a very fine line. So you can’t afford to be caught in a situation in both situations. Obviously, Mayank is going through a very good run of form, he has had the continuity by playing India A games here and the ODIs too. The bat flows very beautifully and it is very important for him to stick to the game plan that has given him so much success over the years,” Ashwin concluded.