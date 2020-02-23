IND vs NZ | Mayank showed his teammates how to bat in New Zealand, feels Scott Styris

Former New Zealand international Scott Styris was all praises for Mayank Agarwal’s valiant half century to put things straight for an Indian resurgence. Some quick fire runs from the Kiwi tailenders piled up a lead of 183 as Rahane and Vihari grind their way through after some quick wickets.

The windy, hostile conditions are proving to be too much for the World’s no.1 Test side, India, as they try to overturn a 183 run lead after they were bundled out for just 165 in their first innings. After defying innings from Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme, it was the Kiwi tail which added quickfire 132 runs to worsen the condition for visitors.

For India, it has been Mayank Agarwal who has displayed some resistance with his half-century after losing his opening partner Prithvi Shaw early on. Former Kiwi all-rounder Scott Styris was all praises for Agarwal who played out the first two sessions of lethal new ball bowling by the Black Caps. Styris shared that Agarwal showed his teammates the ideal way to bat their way through in New Zealand.

“For a player with limited international experience, he showed his teammates how to bat in New Zealand. Anytime he got a half volley he would stroke it away, anytime he got width he put it away and that is simple batting in New Zealand. You have to wait, when the conditions are helping fast bowlers, you wait for width and you wait for overpitched deliveries. It is that simple, it is nothing more than that. It was outstanding,” Styris was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Having lost Cheteshwar Pujara at the stroke of tea it was all on Agarwal and skipper Virat Kohli to build a platform for a comfortable lead. But some disciplined Kiwi bowling ensured that both the batsmen did not achieve their rhythm after tea and were sent packing in a span of 17 runs.

Now all has come down to vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari to save the game for their side. Both the batters are grinding their way through the New Zealand bowling and are looking to build a platform to launch a full-fledged counterattack.