IND vs NZ | Ishant’s fifer helped India to stay in this contest, attests Simon Doull

Today at 1:07 PM
Former New Zealand international Simon Doull was all praises for Ishant Sharma’s impressive spell of swing bowling where he picked up 5 wickets to keep India on the prowl for a win. Doull pointed out that Sharma being economical while picking up wickets worked miracles for his side.
India paceman Ishant Sharma seemed to have saved India from an eminent loss in Wellington as his 11th fifer pulled back the game into India’s lap after their first innings debacle. Sharma has always thrived in the New Zealand conditions, let it be in 2014 when he picked up 15 wickets or now where he has started off with five in the first innings.
Former Kiwi pacer Simon Doull was all praises for the lanky Delhi lad and the way he has bowled when other Indian bowlers struggled. Doull pointed out how well Ishant controlled the swing he extracted, being the only Indian who enjoyed some swing and went after the dominant Kiwi batting.
“He was very good today (day 2) like he has been for a little while in overseas conditions for India. He was the only one who really found some swing amongst the Indian bowlers, Sharma found the ball, found a little bit of swing and picked up those wickets accordingly. He was very economical as well and I feel that’s one of the reasons why India managed to stay in this contest and in fact are well and truly in it only because Sharma was economical," Doull shared on Cricbuzz Chatter.
It was Sharma’s five wickets, three on day two and two more on the next day, which pulled back the game for India before Kiwis’ tail went berserk. Ashwin chipped in with three wickets as India restricted the Black Caps’ unprecedented march towards a humongous lead.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.