IND vs NZ | Ishant Sharma doesn’t get the respect he deserves, feels Scott Styris

Even though he was returning after an injury lay-off, Ishant showed no signs of it in what could be called as a terrific display of swing bowling in Wellington. Not only did he snap out five Kiwi batsman but he also controlled the pressure from one end in a solid fashion, not letting the opposition any chance to score freely. Although India were touch expensive on Day 3, giving away a lot of freebies to the Kiwi tailenders, Ishant held aloof and now garnered praise from Scott Styris.