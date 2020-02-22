 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s ‘nasty’ send-off to Ross Taylor on his 100th Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:31 AM

    Like him or hate him, you cannot ignore Virat Kohli and his long list of nasty send-offs to the opposition batsmen in a crunch encounter. After praising Ross Taylor in the pre-match press conference, Kohli was seen giving a mouthful to Taylor on his way back to the pavilion in his 100th Test.

    Virat Kohli got another victim - not with the bat or with the ball or even for that matter on the field. The Indian skipper added to his long list of batsmen who were given an earful on their way back to the pavilion. This time, it was his former teammate at RCB, Ross Taylor. Taylor, who was batting in his 100th Test in Wellington swept hard against the spinners and tucked the pacers well during his stay at the crease.

    Everything was fine until Kohli reintroduced Ishant Sharma into the attack. The lanky Delhi pacer was the only shining light in India’s bowling attack early on in the innings, with the wickets of Tom Latham and Tom Blundell. After dismissing the duo with nasty deliveries, Ishant urged for more in Windy Wellington.

    Bowling in the 53rd over, Ishant unleashed a venom of a delivery which kicked off the pitch and hit Taylor on his glove. Following that the ball rebounded to the square leg fielder Cheteshwar Pujara who had the simplest of grabs in the Test match. Taylor in his 100th Test walked off for a well-played 44 and on his way out, he was given an earful by former RCB teammate Virat Kohli.

    Kohli was seen hurling abuses at the right-hander following his dismissal by Ishant. Meanwhile, the lanky pacer himself was far calmer and composed knowing that they have a big task in hand against the home side.

