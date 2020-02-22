Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s ‘nasty’ send-off to Ross Taylor on his 100th Test

Like him or hate him, you cannot ignore Virat Kohli and his long list of nasty send-offs to the opposition batsmen in a crunch encounter. After praising Ross Taylor in the pre-match press conference, Kohli was seen giving a mouthful to Taylor on his way back to the pavilion in his 100th Test.

Everything was fine until Kohli reintroduced Ishant Sharma into the attack. The lanky Delhi pacer was the only shining light in India’s bowling attack early on in the innings, with the wickets of Tom Latham and Tom Blundell. After dismissing the duo with nasty deliveries, Ishant urged for more in Windy Wellington.

Bowling in the 53rd over, Ishant unleashed a venom of a delivery which kicked off the pitch and hit Taylor on his glove. Following that the ball rebounded to the square leg fielder Cheteshwar Pujara who had the simplest of grabs in the Test match. Taylor in his 100th Test walked off for a well-played 44 and on his way out, he was given an earful by former RCB teammate Virat Kohli.

Kohli was seen hurling abuses at the right-hander following his dismissal by Ishant. Meanwhile, the lanky pacer himself was far calmer and composed knowing that they have a big task in hand against the home side.

Virat Kohli turns on ben Stokes mode! :P :P

Complete classy player, Ross Taylor🔥

What a phenomenal achievement by Ross Taylor, there are some phenomenal hundreds too in the list.



Just short of another 50 he's out to a rising inswinging delivery from Ishant. But not before taking New Zealand to safety. #RossTaylor #INDvsNZTestCricket #INDvsNZ #Test100th — 🔥 Fighter (@Instantmusings_) February 22, 2020

Brilliant by Ishant Sharma!

It's his day today in Wellington!

Ishant does it again, Ross Taylor out.. #INDvsNZ — Bat_MAN (@Aazadoo7) February 22, 2020

Ishant Sharma is bowlling lit AF🔥

Done...... Ross Taylor out.... Our pace attack done this another time — Subhra (@Subhroumita) February 22, 2020

Ishant Sharma with pace and bounce out of nowhere gets Ross Taylor. India need to make this count! #NZvIND — Abhimanyu Sen (@abhimanyusen) February 22, 2020

May be!

I'm not Kohli fan to care about personal records 😋.

Btw I'm ishant Sharma fan in bowling attack and I don't think anyone know overseas matches better than me 🤫 — Afzo (@JerseyNo45) February 22, 2020

Hahaha! Exactly, felt the same.

I feel this is Ishant Sharma 2.0 after his stint at @SussexCCC — Aakar Vyas (@aakarvyas23) February 22, 2020

Top class bowlling attack from Ishant today!

Top quality bowling from Ishant Sharma, literally looking like a lone warrior right now,hitting the hard lengths,making the batsmen play, sheer discipline with economy under 2.#NZvIND #IshantSharma — Mayank Bande 🇮🇳 (@ImMayankB) February 22, 2020