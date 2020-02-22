Twitter reacts to Tim Southee face palming himself after Kane Williamson drops sitter

If you did have a house, you would put it on Kane Williamson for catching a high-one nine times out of ten. However, today was the tenth time, with Williamson dropping a sitter after getting two hands on it before it popped right out between his two hands leaving Tim Southee embarrassed.

Kane Williamson was accurate in the field on Day 1 and 2, where his decision making and bowling changes were right on spot. Every time he made a bowling change, the bowlers responded with a wicket and every time he changed his field the ball went straight to the fielders. On Day 2 everything went New Zealand’s way until a skier came the skipper’s way.

In the 65th over of the innings, Tim Southee charged in to bowl to Shami and Ishant Sharma with New Zealand two wickets away from wrapping the Indian innings. After Shami slashed an out-swinger over the gully for a boundary, the onus was on Southee to get the bowler out and he almost did the very next ball. Nine times out of ten, Williamson would have gobbled the catch but this time he did not.

Shami’s hoick took everyone by surprise, including Williamson and Southee. Southee was surprised that the skipper, who has set a high standard for fielding, dropped a sitter, with his hands on his face. Williamson, on the other hand, was surprised that the ball came his way after Shami negotiated the early attack from the Kiwi pacers. In the end, it resulted in Shami getting an easy opportunity to continue slashing as India edged their way to a total of 150 plus in Wellington.

