    Twitter reacts to 'out of form' Jasprit Bumrah's yet another wicket-less day in international cricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:05 PM

    This is the fourth straight wicket-less day in international cricket for Jasprit Bumrah as he was seen struggling to get back his form after an injury which entirely affected his lethal pace. Twitterati took the chance to troll the 'world's best bowler' and some feared the worst as well.

    Only God knows this!

    No comments!

    Really poor bowlling from Boom-Boom-umrah!

    Hmmm :|

    Single injury ruined everything?

    Poor cricket from two giants of the game

    Exactly

    Yeah! 

    Not anymore!

    Arey bhai! 😑

