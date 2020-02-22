Twitter reacts to 'out of form' Jasprit Bumrah's yet another wicket-less day in international cricket

Today at 12:05 PM
This is the fourth straight wicket-less day in international cricket for Jasprit Bumrah as he was seen struggling to get back his form after an injury which entirely affected his lethal pace. Twitterati took the chance to troll the 'world's best bowler' and some feared the worst as well.
Only God knows this!
Aakash Sir, what's the reason of Bumrah's not so good performance?— Ash (@ash_7ish) February 22, 2020
No comments!
Kyle Jamison hit a six on debut off Bumrah— Deval Shah (@DevalShah555) February 22, 2020
Really poor bowlling from Boom-Boom-umrah!
4th straight wicketless day in International Cricket for Bumrah #NZvIND #TeamIndia— हर्ष श्रीवास्तव (@HSrivastava186) February 22, 2020
Hmmm :|
Jasprit Bumrah isn't jasprit Bumrah anymore.— RAHUL TYAGI 🇮🇳🔱 (@rahulastic) February 22, 2020
Single injury ruined everything?
Lol four poor outings and people be really going after Bumrah! Cut him some slack and hit your head or something guyz! pic.twitter.com/kpXp8eSbsZ— Brand Nakli (@Sober_rover) February 22, 2020
Poor cricket from two giants of the game
What's happening? Kohli not scoring runs.Bumrah not taking wickets. Is the end of Indian Cricket near?#INDvNZ— Mohit (@mohitsharma13__) February 22, 2020
Exactly
Kohli and Bumrah form is making India to lose everything.— Rajesh (@rajp3006) February 22, 2020
Yeah!
No wickets for Bumrah today, he has gone out of form after the injury. #NZvIND— Furrukh (@iFurrukh) February 22, 2020
Not anymore!
This is the same Jasprit Bumrah who took 5-fer at Trent Bridge almost 2 years ago.— 𝔽 (@SmudgeStan) February 22, 2020
Arey bhai! 😑
Bola tha na bumrah gumrah hogaya hai 😑 usko wickets nahi milenge— Punisher (@Abhixplorer) February 22, 2020
