Twitter reacts to Ajinkya Rahane’s 'overambitious' call running 'lazy' Rishabh Pant out

Everything seemed to be going well for India - with Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane putting on an impressive show with the bat at the Basin Reserve. However, following an overambitious call by the Indian vice-captain, Pant got himself run-out after being caught ball watching at the non-strikers end.

Run-outs are the worst things that could happen to batsmen in Test cricket and if you have weathered the early storm, you would feel the pin-drop silence. And Rishabh Pant endured a pin-drop silence after delivering a sucker punch early on in the day when he walked the track to smash Ajaz Patel for a six. It set the tone for India’s batting efforts which lacked any kind of momentum on day 1 of the Wellington Test.

Following that six, Pant and Rahane both were running hard between the wickets, putting the Kiwi fielders under pressure. However, all of that efforts went in vain in the 59th over, when Rahane poked one to backward point and took off what seemed to be an easy run until Ajaz Patel appeared into the screen.

Fielding at backward point, Patel unleashed a normal throw meant for an on-rushing BJ Watling. All of this was happening at the same time, Rahane running towards the non-strikers, BJ Wating towards the stump and Patel unleashing the ball. Away from the action, Pant stood still at the crease watching the throw closely and not making any strides for a run. An overambitious run from Rahane at a point where India were beginning to get a foothold into the game, with an impressive start early on in the day.

In the end, an ordinary throw caught Pant way short of his crease, with Rahane running one third when Pant was ball-watching. Watling, who was on the ground was dejected that New Zealand missed an easy run-out opportunity and Pant too was hopeful. However, Patel’s throw was accurate enough to take a single bail out of action with the score still reading 132-6. Pant, who had batted so well had to walk off for a 53-ball 19 runs as India continued to struggle.

