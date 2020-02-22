SA vs AUS | South Africa fined 20 percent match fee for slow over-rate

South Africa have been fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20I against Australia. Match referee Andrew Pycroft imposed the sanctions after de Kock’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

After their 107-run loss against old foes Australia, the Proteas misery continued as they were slashed 20 percent of their match fee due to maintaining a slow over-rate in their T20I series opener in Johannesburg on Friday.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. De Kock pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so no formal hearing was needed.

Match Referee Andrew Pycroft found Quinton de Kock's side one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, and third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth official Brad White levelled the charges.

South Africa lost the first T20I comprehensively by a 107-run margin, folding for just 89 in the 15th over in a chase of 197 to give Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After a demoralising defeat, the Proteas will look to bounce back in the second T20I game that is scheduled to be played on 23 February, at St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.