SA vs AUS | Players need to put their hand up and stake their claim, states Mark Boucher
Today at 9:16 PM
Amidst problems, head coach Mark Boucher has warned the Proteas players to put their hands up if they want to see their name featured in the T20 World Cup squad in Australia later this year. Boucher further admitted that the management are still unsure what South Africa's best combination is.
It was a night to forget for the South African team at the Wanderers on Friday, as the team slumped to their lowest T20I total of all time en route a 107-run defeat at the hands of visitors Australia. The match saw the Proteas being outclassed by Australia in all three aspects of the game with the hosts at no point in the match-up keeping up with the pace of the contest.
And amidst problems, head coach Mark Boucher has chastised Proteas players for needing to put their hands up if they want to see their name featured in the T20 World Cup squad in Australia later this year.
“There are certain places up for grabs and with guys getting opportunities, it’s important that they take them now. A month or so before the World Cup we want to have our minds made up on who we want to take as a 15-man squad. It’s difficult for players to make a name for themselves a month before the tournament. Now is the time that players need to put their hands up and stake a claim for positions,” said Boucher in the aftermath of the defeat in the first T20I, reported Times of India.
With South Africa trying out a range of players in their past few limited-over matches - including JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla and more recently, debutant Pite van Biljon, Boucher admitted that the team are yet to finalize their combination for the World T20 in Australia that will commence in eight months time.
“We don’t quite know what our combinations are going to be and we are waiting for guys to step up,” he added.
