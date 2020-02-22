SA vs AUS | Players need to put their hand up and stake their claim, states Mark Boucher

“There are certain places up for grabs and with guys getting opportunities, it’s important that they take them now. A month or so before the World Cup we want to have our minds made up on who we want to take as a 15-man squad. It’s difficult for players to make a name for themselves a month before the tournament. Now is the time that players need to put their hands up and stake a claim for positions,” said Boucher in the aftermath of the defeat in the first T20I, reported Times of India.