Reports | Jaipur to host third season of women’s IPL

The 3rd season of the women’s IPL, which will see teams clash for the title, might take place in Jaipur while the venue is yet to be decided. The previous two seasons, which featured three sides, were clinched by the Trailblazers with the venue being Wankhede and Sawai Mansingh stadium respectively.

With every passing year, the women’s IPL seems to be getting bigger and better as reports suggest that this season might see the inclusion of an extra side. The event has been a three-team affair for its first two seasons with the teams being, the Trailblazers, the Supernovas and the Velocity, with the Trailblazers conquering both the seasons.

According to a TOI report, a senior BCCI official shared that the event is being planned to be held in Jaipur although it's not yet fixed. The previous season was hosted by the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and had a great footfall for the showcase event.

"There would be seven matches between four teams in the women's IPL and Jaipur is likely to host them," said a source close to BCCI, reported Times of India.

The event is an effort by the BCCI to popularize women’s cricket where the featuring teams play each other in a round-robin format before the top two fight it out for the title.

This season of the event will mark the beginning of something great for women's cricket in India as CA has given its nod for Australian cricketers to feature in the showcase event. The likes of Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, and Alyssa Hayley will be seen smoking some balls around the park this year and all thanks to the Sourav Ganguly led BCCI which has put aside its differences with CA and paved way for the development of the sport in the country.