Remained optimistic and worked hard to get back into Karnataka team, attests Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna recalls how a sudden injury took away a golden opportunity for him to cement his place in the Karnataka side but he shared that he is optimistic of making up for it with hard work. Krishna shared that he was frustrated when he saw his team trophies after trophies while he lay in bed.

After years of waiting, young quick Prasidh Krishna saw an opening in the Karnataka side, with the departure of skipper Vinay Kumar to Puducherry, but his glowing eyes were filled with despair as he got to know of his injury. Krishna was in superb form in domestic white-ball cricket when a stress fracture in the fibula (a long thin bone) on his left leg ruled him out.

The young quick who was coming off a great IPL season with KKR ignored it as a niggle only to make the situation worse. The injury forced him to sidelines for over 4 months in a time when he was riding at the pinnacle of his short career.

"Everything was going well, and suddenly just like that it was gone. I know there's no right time to get injured, but suddenly, I couldn't even walk properly. There was an impingement in my hip. The pain got worse and just before the T20s, I had stiffness in my calf," said Prasidh, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"Initially, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, I didn't notice it. I thought it was a niggle. During T20s when I was bowling, it started hurting a lot. When I got it scanned, it was a stress fracture. I knew then that I had to take some time off. I was at the NCA. I had to simply rest for two months. No running, nothing to do with physios and trainers. Just rest and static strengthening. Only in January, I started training, bowling and all of that."

What was more painful than not playing for the side was to be away from it during its glorious days. Karnataka conquered both the white ball trophies, Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali, while Krishna was lying around at the NCA. Coping up with the frustration, the young lad considered the injury as surplus time to analyse his game and work harder so as to make a comeback at his best.

"It was very hard initially because I was there with the team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I was at least in the dressing room [even if I wasn't playing], so I was at least satisfied I was part of the team. T20s, I know, they were doing well, but it was hard sitting at home and watching the team win and me not being able to play a part," he recalled.

"But I also realised I had the time off to work on things I lacked, give priority to my fitness and skill so that when I come back, I am one step ahead of what I was. It didn't put me down so much after a while. I became optimistic and took it in the right spirit."