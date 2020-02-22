Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | ODI v BEN - Bengal build on precious first innings lead

The three late strikes in the final hour of play on day two did not seem to have much effect on derailing Odisha’s pursuit of Bengal’s 332 when Debabrata Pradhan and skipper Subhranshu Senapati were at the crease. The duo added 40 runs comfortably before Das came back to put a hold on the flow. Once Pradhan fell, it was only a matter of time before the hosts succumbed as Senapati struggled to find anyone to support his valiant 46.