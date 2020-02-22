Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | J&K v KAR - Clinical J&K bowl Karnataka out for 206

The skies finally cleared and it was time to play. Karnataka, who were in a spot of bother at 14 for two, lost their skipper Karun Nair on the second ball of the day. However, Manish Pandey came out counter-attacking, hitting seven fours in a 26-ball 37, while Krishnamurthy Siddharth provided stability from the other end. Pandey fell with the score on 75, but Siddharth carried on and added 69 with the wicket-keeper Srinivas Sharath. Mujtaba Yousuf came back to remove Sharath, while Krishnappa Gowtham followed soon after. Jagadeesha Suchith stitched a brief partnership together with Siddharth before Rasool’s off-spin triggered a collapse from 191 for six to 206 all-out.