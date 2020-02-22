Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | J&K v KAR - Clinical J&K bowl Karnataka out for 206

Today at 7:58 PM
A clinical display from the J&K bowlers — led by three-fers from Aquib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf, and Parvez Rasool — helped them bowl their visitors Karnataka out for 206 in the first innings of the third quarter-final at Jammu. In reply, the hosts reached 88 for two at stumps on day three.
The skies finally cleared and it was time to play. Karnataka, who were in a spot of bother at 14 for two, lost their skipper Karun Nair on the second ball of the day. However, Manish Pandey came out counter-attacking, hitting seven fours in a 26-ball 37, while Krishnamurthy Siddharth provided stability from the other end. Pandey fell with the score on 75, but Siddharth carried on and added 69 with the wicket-keeper Srinivas Sharath. Mujtaba Yousuf came back to remove Sharath, while Krishnappa Gowtham followed soon after. Jagadeesha Suchith stitched a brief partnership together with Siddharth before Rasool’s off-spin triggered a collapse from 191 for six to 206 all-out.
In reply, the visitors nipped two promising partnerships in the bud, but Shubham Khajuria stood firm until the end as the hosts reached 88 for two at stumps — still trailing Karnataka by 118 runs.
Brief scores: Karnataka 206 all-out in 69.1 overs (Krishnamurthy Siddharth 76; Parvez Rasool 3-36) vs J&K 88/2 in 34 overs (Shubham Khajuria 39*; Jagadeesha Suchith 1-19).
