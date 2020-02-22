Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | GUJ v GOA - Chintan Gaja fifer further dents Goa’s hopes

Today at 7:12 PM
A fifer from medium-pacer Chintan Gaja helped Gujarat bowl Goa out for a mere 173 on the third day of the first quarter-final at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Valsad. Choosing not to enforce the follow-on, Gujarat batsmen pounced on a lifeless Goa team to reach 158 for one at stumps.
The writing is on the wall for Goa, who are, themselves, just waiting for the curtains to be drawn on what has been a disappointing quarter-final appearance. Resuming at 46 for two, skipper Amit Verma continued his fine form and notched up another half-century despite losing his overnight partner Smit Patel with the score at 72. Verma, too, fell after his team crossed the 100-mark, but the mighty Goan collapse came when they slipped from 137 for four to 145 for nine, before eventually handing a 429-run lead to the hosts.
Parthiv Patel, then, decided that his team would bat again and pile on the misery for their visitors. Priyank Panchal was cleaned up for 37 after a strong 72-run start, but his opening partner Samit Gohel joined Bhargav Merai and added another 86 runs in an unbroken stand. At stumps, Gujarat reached 158 for one with Gohel on 70 not out and Merai one short of his half-century.
Brief scores: Gujarat 602/8 decl. in 161.3 overs (Parthiv Patel 124; Felix Alemao 3-86) & 158/1 in 48 overs (Samit Gohel 70*; Suyash Prabhudessai 1-32) lead Goa 173 all-out in 57.5 overs (Amit Verma 56; Chintan Gaja 5-19) by 587 runs.
