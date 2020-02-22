Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | GUJ v GOA - Chintan Gaja fifer further dents Goa’s hopes

The writing is on the wall for Goa, who are, themselves, just waiting for the curtains to be drawn on what has been a disappointing quarter-final appearance. Resuming at 46 for two, skipper Amit Verma continued his fine form and notched up another half-century despite losing his overnight partner Smit Patel with the score at 72. Verma, too, fell after his team crossed the 100-mark, but the mighty Goan collapse came when they slipped from 137 for four to 145 for nine, before eventually handing a 429-run lead to the hosts.