Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | AP v SAUR - Jaydev Unadkat, D Jadeja trigger Andhra collapse

Saurashtra were in the driver’s seat even before play started on the third day. And by the end, last year’s runners-up all but ensured they pulled away to a place in the semi-finals barring some dramatic turnaround on the final day of play.

Resuming at 40 for two, CR Gnaneshwar and Ricky Bhui steadied the ship with a half-century stand. However, both set batsmen fell in the space of eight deliveries to Jadeja and Chirag Jani, with the latter backing up his century in the first-innings with two wickets. Captain and wicket-keeper batsman Srikar Bharat’s attempt to salvage the sinking ship with a patient 28 went in vain as the hosts slipped from 93 for two to 136 all-out.