Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | AP v SAUR - Jaydev Unadkat, D Jadeja trigger Andhra collapse

Today at 8:14 PM
Skipper Jaydev Unadkat’s four-fer and left-arm spinner D Jadeja’s three-fer helped Saurashtra bowl Andhra out for 136 in the fourth quarter-final at Ongole. Despite a 283-run first-innings lead, Saurashtra batted again and reached 93 for two in their second bout at stumps on day three.
Saurashtra were in the driver’s seat even before play started on the third day. And by the end, last year’s runners-up all but ensured they pulled away to a place in the semi-finals barring some dramatic turnaround on the final day of play.
Resuming at 40 for two, CR Gnaneshwar and Ricky Bhui steadied the ship with a half-century stand. However, both set batsmen fell in the space of eight deliveries to Jadeja and Chirag Jani, with the latter backing up his century in the first-innings with two wickets. Captain and wicket-keeper batsman Srikar Bharat’s attempt to salvage the sinking ship with a patient 28 went in vain as the hosts slipped from 93 for two to 136 all-out.
Unadkat opted against enforcing as the visitors set out to put the fate of the match beyond any doubt. Harvik Desai registered a pair and his opening partner Kishan Parmer also fell cheaply, but an unbroken 62-run stand between Avi Barot and Vishvaraj Jadeja helped Saurashtra reach 93 for two at stumps.
Brief scores: Saurashtra 419 all-out in 146.5 overs (Chirag Jani 121; Yarra Prithviraj 3-51) & 93/2 in 33 overs (Avi Barot 44*; C Stephen 1-16) lead Andhra 136 all-out in 78.2 overs (CR Gnaneshwar 43; Jaydev Unadkat 4-42) by 376 runs.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Jaydev Unadkat
- Dharmamendrasinh Jadeja
- Vishvaraj Jadeja
- Avi Barot
- Srikar Bharat
- Cr Gnaneshwar
- Ranji Trophy 2019 20
- Andhra Cricket Team
- Saurashtra Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.