Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Andhra should have played a spinner, feels Jaydev Unadkat

After Day 2’s play in Ongole, Saurashtra’s skipper Jaydev Unadkat has admitted that Andhra missed a trick by not playing a spinner on a track which will assist spin later in the game. He has further added that his side has got more than a par total on the board with Andhra chasing 420 for a lead.

At the venue - CSR Sharma College Ground in Ongole has won three games out of three that they have played, making them firm favourites against Saurashtra. However, it did not turn as per the script, with the four frontline pacers not having a huge impact against the visitors. For the visiting Saurashtra side, it was No.7 batsman Chirag Jani who proved to be vital with a 121 to help the visitors get to 419 at the end of their first innings against the hosts.

With dry wicket and Saurashtra fielding a spinner, the game has already gone beyond repair for the home side, who have lost two wickets before the end of play on Day 2. Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat admitted that the home side Andhra missed a trick by playing four pacers on a track which is expected to assist the spinners later on in the game.

“They probably didn’t have the right strategy with four fast bowlers. The wicket is dry because of the weather. A couple of balls also turned. A spinner in their side would have helped,” said Unadkat, reported Sportstar

Unadkat also believes that 419 is an above par score on this wicket, with varied bounce likely to play a huge role later on in the game. The left-arm seamer, himself is on the verge of a record-breaking season, having already played 100 games for his state. Unadkat only needs three more wickets before the end of the season to go past the 55-mark set by Meghalaya’s Sanjay Yadav.

“I believe this is an above par score on this wicket. For the bowlers, it was not that helpful also as people were saying that it is a green top. Not all the balls are carrying, it is keeping low at times,” he added.