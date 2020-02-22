Karachi Kings' 'mobile phone' fiasco PCB's problem to deal with, states ICC official

Controversy erupted during the PSL game between Peshawar and Karachi when a member of the latter side was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout. However, an ICC official has now come forward and stated that the issue is PCB's to deal with and won't have any intervention from the council.

The Pakistan Super League was jolted by another controversy where an anonymous member of Karachi Kings team was found using a mobile phone in the dugout during their match against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. The entire incident was broadcasted live and many shared snapshots of the same on social media.

As per ICC rules, mobile phones are banned from dressing rooms and players along with members of team management are allowed to use only walkie-talkies, with mobile phones expected to be handed over to the anti-corruption official accompanying the team before the start of the game.

But sub-article 4.2 of the ICC clarifies that "each team manager shall be permitted to carry a Mobile Device within the PMOA, provided that it can only be used either: (a) by him/her for cricket operations purposes; and/or (b) by any Player or Player Support Personnel for any important personal matter".

An ICC official has now, however, said that it is up to the Pakistan board to look into the ‘mobile phone’ fiasco as it is a domestic match and there won't be any intervention on the matter from the international council. "It's a domestic match and as such an issue for the PCB," the official told IANS, reported TOI.