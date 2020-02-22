It’ll take more than three absolute legends to change South Africa cricket system, feels Wayne Parnell

In the wake of recent crisis management in the Cricket South Africa, former South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell feels that it will take a lot ‘more than three absolute legends’ to change an entire system. Parnell, however, feels that AB de Villiers’ return to the side is almost absolute.

If the issues on the field weren’t enough - with the team facing one embarrassment after another since the beginning of 2019 - off-field issues further made it difficult for South Africa to come out of the rut. Cricket South Africa (CSA) have been rocked by financial losses and a leadership problem at the board level, with controversial chief executive Thabang Moroe being suspended on allegations of misconduct, pending further investigations.

Jacques Faul was brought on board as the acting chief executive, who further brought in Mark Boucher as the Head coach for four years and Graeme Smith as the director of cricket until March 2020. Faul’s efforts also brought in Jacques Kallis on board as the batting consultant alongside Charl Langeveldt, who opted out of a two-year-deal with Bangladesh, to take up South Africa’s bowling coach.

The moves are designed to bring the house in order, but how much of it would help is left to be understood in phases. In an exclusive interview with SportsCafe, former South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell, who took up the Kolpak route and has now become a regular feature in Worcestershire side that reached the Vitality Blast final in 2019, believes that it is a step in the right direction but it will “take a lot more three absolute legends” to change the system.

“All of these guys were world class players and I’m sure through that experience and knowledge that they possess they will be able to impact South African cricket. But unfortunately it’ll take more than three absolute legends to change an entire system. You’ll need to buy in from top level all the way to grass roots to understand and work together to one common goal,” Parnell told SportsCafe.

AB de Villiers © Getty

The new management’s efforts also bring the hope that AB de Villers will return to the Proteas side for the T20 World Cup, with Mark Boucher and Faf du Plessis hinting advanced talks in that regard are on with the former Proteas skipper to come out of his international retirement. Parnell, who played his last ODI and T20I game under the leadership of the Protea legend, stated that AB’s return is a distinct possibility after the Indian Premier League season.

“Personally I think AB will be playing in the T20 World Cup later this year. Not entirely sure when he will make his SA return but I’m thinking it’ll probably be after the IPL.”

Parnell, who played six Tests, 65 ODIs and 40 T20Is during his eight-year-long international career, had signed a Kolpak deal with Worcestershire in September 2018 after being part of the county's 2018 Vitality T20 Blast campaign. In 2019, the South African made a significant contribution for the county, picking up 13 wickets and scoring 178 runs with the bat. His role as a mentor can never be overstated and Parnell, who had earlier represented Glamorgan, Kent and Sussex, considers it as a “brilliant experience” for what he has been able to achieve for the Rapids in the last two years.

“It’s been a brilliant experience and something completely different from what I’ve had in my career. I’ve had previous stints at various county teams but to be there for a full season was great because I could really add value on and off the field and that was and is always my aim wherever I play. It’s about transferring the knowledge I’ve built up over the years and help the young players develop much quicker. I feel really proud to have played a small part in the development of Pat Brown who made his debut for England a couple months ago. Also winning the first ever T20 trophy for the county in 2018 was special,” Parnell said proudly.

However, that won’t take away the pain of not being able to extend his career with his national team despite having a promising start to his career. Injuries derailed his progress big-time, limiting his appearances in Test cricket and he could only make a solitary appearance in the 2015 World Cup. The emergence of Vernon Philander worked against the plans as Parnell took the decision of moving away from international cricket to build a profile as a freelancer. Sometimes it hurts him for the fact that he could have been smarter about certain things or at least be selfish in keeping his own success ahead of the team’s but he is full of gratitude for being able to don South African jersey more than 100 times - an achievement he sincerely cherishes.

“You can always look back and think of things you could’ve done better or could’ve been smarter about certain things, but that all comes with experience. One thing I maybe should’ve done more of was to be a little bit more selfish, I’ve always been a team player and I’ve always put the teams ambitions and goals ahead of my own. But I wouldn’t say I have any regrets, I’m lucky enough to have worn my country’s jersey in all formats and to be able to have done it for more than 100 games is something that I’ll always be proud of, no matter what people say,” Pigeon, as he is known on the circuit, added.

Parnell will now be a part of Manchester Originals in The Hundred, coached by Simon Katich, a squad that has the likes of Jos Buttler, Mitchell Santner, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Christian, and other fellow South African players like Imran Tahir, Dane Vilas and Marchant de Lange. Parnell is pretty excited to team up with Buttler.

“I’m super excited about the Hundred and even more excited about being part of sick a great squad and being led by such a successful and highly regarded and respected coach in Simon Katich, can’t wait for the tournament to start and to learn from all the word class players that are in the squad. I’m just happy I only have to bowl to him (Jos Buttler) in the nets, he is a world class player and we’ve seen him play many fine knocks in T20 and ODI cricket, so looking forward to seeing him in the Hundred,” the 30-year-old concluded.