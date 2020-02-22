IND vs NZ | Wasn’t happy with my body due to lack of sleep, admits Ishant Sharma

Following day 2 of the first Test, Ishant Sharma revealed that he was not happy with his body due to lack of sleep, with the pacer only getting 40 minutes of sleep before the game. However, he added that sound sleep will help him recover in the next few days, with the pacer key to India’s chances.

Ishant Sharma was the standout performer of the day for team India when the entire batting unit failed, including skipper Virat Kohli. Following the second day of the Test, the 31-year-old pacer admitted that he was not happy with his body due to lack of sleep. The pacer went on to admit that the night before the Test he got only 40 minutes of sleep, which did not allow the bowler to be 100% for the game.

Despite not getting rest, the pacer admitted that he is ready to do anything for the team, including bowling 15 overs on Day 2 picking up three crucial wickets when the other bowlers have struggled. The pacer was key to India’s hopes of reducing New Zealand’s lead after India only managed to put 165 on board.

"I am not happy because I have not slept for two days and I was struggling a lot today (with my body). The way I would have liked to bowl, it did not happen. They asked me to play and I played. Anything, for the team," said Ishant in the post-day press conference, reported the Times of India.

He also admitted that he was not happy with his bowling despite getting three wickets, revealing that he is yet to recover from the jet-lag after travelling late to New Zealand. The pacer also added that he will recover to his best only when he gets sound sleep, in the coming days. With the bat too, he played 23 deliveries for his five runs.

"Not that I wasn't happy with my bowling. I wasn't happy with my body as I could only sleep for 40 minutes last night and day before the Test match, I slept for three hours," added Ishant.

"The more you can recover (from jet lag), the better effort you can put in on the ground. There's no better recovery than sound sleep. The sounder your sleep is, the better your body will respond on ground," he concluded.