IND VS NZ | Rishabh Pant's run-out changed course of Indian innings, believes Tim Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee stated that the run-out of aggressive wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was crucial in the hosts ensuring they took a small lead heading into day three. The freak run-out went a long way in changing the course of the Indian innings that eventually folded up for 165 in the first Test in Wellington on Saturday.

Pant, who started the day with a six in the first over, was called through for a single by Ajinkya Rahane in the fourth over on day two, and while the wicketkeeper told his vice-captain several times there was no run, he then eventually sacrificed himself and took off for the single. Ajaz Patel’s direct hit left Pant short of his ground and trudging back to the pavilion for 19

"I think the run-out of Pant was a big play this morning, with him being such a dangerous player, especially leading into the second new ball, he could score really quickly along with Jinks (Rahane). We knew that once we could open up an end (and face) the bowlers, Jinks would look to play a bit more aggressively and that brings you into a play a bit more,” said Southee as quoted by Cricket Next.

"I think the way we bowled this morning was pretty good. To come off and finish the Indian batting line-up like that with two dangerous players in this morning," he added.

New Zealand finished the day on 216-5, holding a 51-run lead, but it could have been better had they not lost Kane Williamson (89), Ross Taylor (44) and Henry Nicholls (17) in the final hour.