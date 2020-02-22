IND vs NZ | Getting used to the wind was point of difference, attests Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has admitted that bowling cross-seam and getting used to the wind helped him strike thrice on Day two of the Wellington Test. With the Blackcaps ahead by 51 runs and India still needing to get five wickets, Ishant is hopeful that the team can make a miraculous comeback on day three.

Indian speedster Ishant Sharma bowled magnificently to stage a remarkable comeback for the Men in Blue in the Wellington Test on Day 2. The Delhi fast bowler brought his previous Kiwi tour (2014) experience of bowling at the Basin Reserve into play as he struck thrice to evade total control to New Zealand after the end of the second day’s play.

The fast bowler bowled at a time when nothing much was happening at the ground. He persevered bowling fuller lengths and got the prized wicket of Ross Taylor, who looked threatening till the time he stayed at the wicket. On the situation of this match, Ishant revealed that at the start of the second session, it became difficult for the bowlers as the pitch had eased out.

"It was not reversing. Actually, nothing was happening. I was not holding the ball on seam and trying different things. Kookabura after 40 or 50 overs, seam really gets soft, so you need to come hard and hit the length very hard. I started bowling cross seam, said Ishant Sharma in the press conference, reported Times of India.

On Day One, New Zeland bowlers found prodigious swing and were able to lure Indian batman who fell into the trap of big booming cover drives. But on Day Two, it was contrasting as the ball went gun-barrel straight and it was merry for the Kiwi batters at one time. It was no hard truth that in Wellington, bowling into the wind is considered as the most difficult job for any visiting side but the fast bowler got used to the wind and that made all the difference.

"Actually, wicket became slow. It had tennis ball bounce at the start but when we bowled, there was no seam movement. Also for first timers, problem in Wellington is getting used to wind which is a big factor. People actually have little idea how to bowl with or against wind. We have confidence that we can make a comeback. That has been the speciality of this team” he added.

Day three will have all the ingredients for a cracker as Ishant and co. will have their task cut out against Kiwi batters who will try to stretch the lead as big as possible to put India under pressure in the second innings. With New Zealand ahead by 51 runs and India still needing to get five wickets, Ishant is hopeful the team can make a comeback.

