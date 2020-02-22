IND vs NZ | Basin Reserve Day 2 Talking Points - Ishant Sharma shines in an otherwise lacklustre Indian performance

On Day 2, New Zealand after a shaky start put the brakes on the lower Indian batting order to take the game away from the reach of the visitors, with India getting 165 in the first innings. The hosts put on a good start and steadily built partnerships which took the game away from Kohli and co.

Ajinkya Rahane’s harakiri running plot India’s downfall

At the end of 55 overs on Day 1, India were 122-5 with rain taking away the Indian momentum. On Day 2, they had the chance to start afresh and get a good total on board, with Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane. Following that, the duo knocked it to the vacant gaps and kept pushing the fielders for quick singles and doubles. New Zealand lacked clues on how to dismiss the duo before India presented them with the opportunity - a run-out.

On a batting-friendly condition, India’s attitude with the bat was never present, much like their top order on Day 1. The innings folded quicker than a pack of cards when the conditions were never favouring the bowling side. One wicket triggered a mighty Indian collapse in away conditions, sounds awfully close to the 2002 series when Rahul Dravid waged a lone battle. If India are to tick off wins in New Zealand, they have to stop gifting wickets after putting on a decent partnership. If not for India gifting their wickets, they would have posted a score of at least 200-250 which would have proved to be vital in the game, given that New Zealand are batting last on this track.

Tom Latham fails to blunt his weakness

One of New Zealand’s mainstay in the top order - Tom Latham is finding new ways to get dismissed every passing game. The biggest weakness, however, continues to be strangled down the leg side. This time, against India, he continued to expose himself under a similar circumstance from an angled delivery from Ishant Sharma. Until then, the Indian bowlers looked like they were wearing away with the patience bowling some ordinary length before lunch. Since lunch, they got their plans for the batsmen covered. For Latham, they were trying to square him up for an edge outside off and when he was squared up, Ishant bowled the rib-tickler to induce an edge behind the stumps.

Full marks should be given to the Indian team for their meticulous work on the southpaw, who is one of New Zealand’s key batsmen at the top of the order. India did not stop there with their plans and continued to pepper short deliveries at the incoming Kane Williamson. Williamson, who suffered a great deal with the short-ball had to survive the stinging phase with Ishant Sharma tailed up. India did their homework very well immediately after lunch. The Kiwi skipper faced three short deliveries in the first six that he faced in the innings, suggestive of what was coming his way throughout the innings. However, for India, there was only Ishant Sharma who was bouncing the Kiwi skipper.

Ishant Sharma's contribution still evident

When Jasprit Bumrah made his debut for the national team, he was supposed to be the flag-bearer of the Indian pace attack. However, since then, it has been Ishant Sharma, the Delhi pacer who has led the Indian pace attack. On day 2, it was shown why Ishant continues to be vital to his bowling attack, with the pace attack struggling around the veteran. Bumrah looked like a shadow of his own past and Ravichandran Ashwin looked like a fish out of water. In particular, Ishant’s opening spell in the game was key to India’s chances after posting a below-par total in Wellington. His spell against Tom Latham and Tom Blundell was one of the best in recent times from an Indian bowler in foreign conditions.

When India looked lacking after lunch, Ishant’s spell against Blundell and early on against Kane Williamson was vital. The pacer sent down some short ones at Williamson, against which he was seen struggling. However, Kohli did not continue for long with the pacer. When he did come back eventually in the day, he broke the partnership between Williamson and Ross Taylor with a peach. None of the other bowlers managed to bowl in a length that was as hitting and effective as the Delhi pacer himself. His delivery to dismiss Taylor, an absolute jaffa, kicking off the dust hitting Taylor’s glove for an easy grab. Having Jadeja could have also been a potential option in an otherwise Ishant-dominated Indian bowling attack.