BCCI yet to finalise Indian players for Asia XI-World XI match, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Yesterday, PTI quoted a BCCI official saying that Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav will feature in the fixture between Asia XI and World XI, to be played in Dhaka in March to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly refuted the claims by saying they are still in talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board over finalising the names of the players that would be available for the all-star game. However, he added that there would be five Indian players who would be featuring in the encounter.