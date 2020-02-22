BCCI puts up advertisement for fast bowling coach at NCA

BCCI has put up an advertisement for 3 posts including that of a fast bowling coach at the NCA with an age limit of 58 years. The coach, who will be reporting to the NCA chief, will be working closely with all the national sides, men and women, and selectors to identify and groom aspiring quicks.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has put out an advertisement for a fast bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The ad which calls upon applicants for three openings also includes two other positions - producer and social media manager and a cricket analyst.

The pace bowling coach will be reporting to the NCA chief, Rahul Dravid and the age limit for the post is set at 58 years. The advertisement reads that the coach will be jointly responsible with the NCA chief for the identification and development of future tearaways in the nation.

“The fast-bowling coach will be responsible for supporting the NCA head in the preparation, development and performance of all the cricketers attending training at the academy. Both the fast-bowling coach and the NCA head will be jointly responsible for the development of emerging and young fast bowlers within the male and female player development programmes, who are sent to the NCA," read the advertisement, reported Times of India.

"The remit may include, but not limited to, India Senior men’s Team, India A sides, under-23, Under-19, Under-16 team players, as well as state association players who train at the NCA and upgrade their fast-bowling skills at the NCA.”

The ad further spells that the fast-bowling coach will assist the India men and women teams’ head coaches in training and preparing the quicks of the senior side as well as that of the U-19 and U-23 sides as well. The duties of the coach will also include assisting national selectors in spotting fast bowling talent and developing them.