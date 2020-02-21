Women’s WT20 | Can definitely win World Cup if we continue to do well, states Harmanpreet Kaur

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is delighted with her girls' performance in their first game of the WT20 World Cup and believes that they have a true chance of clinching the title if they keep their performance up. India women defended a below-par total of 132 as leggie Poonam Yadav picked up 4 wickets.

Indian women are off to a banger at the Women’s T20 World Cup as they flattened hosts and tournament favorites Australia by 17 runs in the inaugural match of the tournament at the Sydney Showground Stadium. Put to bat first, the women in blue managed just 132 in their quota of 20 overs but defended the below-par score valiantly to earn the win.

India took regular wickets to keep the defending champions in check after Aussie opener Alyssa Healy scored a brilliant half-century at the top of the innings. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is overjoyed at her side’s effort and is glad to see her unit functioning like a well oiled machine. Kaur shared that India were looking to score 140, but were satisfied with what they had on board.

“Great feeling to win the first game. Knew this track is something where we can do well. Knew if we're able to score 140, our bowlers will be able to defend it, and that's what happened. This track wasn't easy to bat on. Were just looking to score 140. The partnership between Jemi and Deepti got us there,” Kaur said after the opening game, reported Cricbuzz.

Legspinner Poonam Yadav’s four wickets and pacer Shikha Pandey’s three scalps wreaked havoc through the Australian middle order to trample the little resistance offered by Ashleigh Gardner’s 34 off 36. Kaur heaped praises on Poonam, who returned from an injury to produce a brilliant spell as she ended with figures of 4 for 19. Kaur is confident of conquering the title if the fighting spirit lasts the entirety of the tournament.

“Poonam was going through some injuries but has made a great comeback. That's what we were expecting. Our team is looking nice. Earlier we were depending on 2-3 players but now we're doing well as a team. If we do well in the tournament we will definitely win the World Cup.”

The win over the dominant Aussie women has put India in a great position to seal a knockout berth as they are set to play Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the group stage. Kaur and Co. will be looking to qualify for the knockouts without a loss so as to make a strong case for themselves in the ten-team competition.