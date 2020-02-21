 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's horrendrous run of form in 2020

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's horrendrous run of form in 2020

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:17 AM

    After being put to bat, India and Virat Kohli did not have the best of starts to the series, with Kohli getting out cheaply on 2 while India stranding at 122/5 at the end of Day 1. In the last nine innings, Kohli has scored zero hundreds in 19 innings to endure his worst run since 2014 England tour.

    Nothing going good for Virat Kohli!

    Same mistakes or poor technique? 

    God knows it!

    :|

    Hmmm! May be :|

    Hehehehe!

    Lol!

    Oh yes! No one would have tought in this way :P 

    Daily Serial continues!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down