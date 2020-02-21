Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's horrendrous run of form in 2020

Today at 10:17 AM
After being put to bat, India and Virat Kohli did not have the best of starts to the series, with Kohli getting out cheaply on 2 while India stranding at 122/5 at the end of Day 1. In the last nine innings, Kohli has scored zero hundreds in 19 innings to endure his worst run since 2014 England tour.
Nothing going good for Virat Kohli!
One of those typical Virat Kohli's UNWANTED way of getting OUT. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/AKN9Ef01f9— Doshant Girdhar (@Doshantgirdhar) February 21, 2020
Same mistakes or poor technique?
In 2020 Virat Kohli will struggle & will also lost his 1st Ranking position in Odi & Test.— Rakesh (@Rakeshk72798087) February 21, 2020
Very foor performances in 2020 across all the formats.#NZvIND #ViratKohli #INDvsNZTestCricket #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/FTnf9fHRiJ
God knows it!
Is this the beginning of end of Virat Kohli?#INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #Kohli #ViratKohli— Parth Savla (@pyarasaparth) February 21, 2020
:|
Me to virat #kohli— Nikhil Pundir (@NikhilP52240731) February 21, 2020
You can hear it#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/UDLVkmNUHl
Hmmm! May be :|
Virat played a very very poor away from body shot to get out— Arsh (@Arsh2323Arsh) February 21, 2020
His worm is really a big worry now#INDvsNZ #INDvsNZTestCricket
Hehehehe!
Virat kohli Is coming out for bat— JOSH ⚡🇮🇳 (@NobitakaDost) February 21, 2020
Le* dubutante of Other team - #INDvsNZTestCricket #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/yKo8byfPJN
Lol!
February 21, 2020
Oh yes! No one would have tought in this way :P
COMPLETELY UNDERSTOOD,— Rakesh kumar Singh राकेश कुमार सिंह (@RakeshS93675393) February 21, 2020
Virat Kohli is preparing for T20 World Cup in Every Match...!
Daily Serial continues!
Today again,— Suyog Metkari (@ImSuyog83) February 21, 2020
Edge & Taken ... Story Continue So Far,#Thanks @imVkohli https://t.co/gVfJ63soED
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Virat Kohli
- Rishabh Pant
- Kane Williamson
- Mayank Agarwal
- Prithvi Shaw
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Tim Southee
- Ross Taylor
- Bj Watling
- Kyle Jameison
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Ireland Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.