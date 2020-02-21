Twitter reacts to umpire ruling Poonam Yadav’s ‘double-bounce’ wicket as no-ball

In an outrageous spell of spin bowling, Poonam Yadav claimed 4 wickets to cripple the Aussies in the WT20 opener, but she could have had more. In a bizarre incident, Poonam’s half-tracker was declared a no-ball despite hitting the stumps, owing to the ball bouncing twice before reaching the crease.

Poonam Yadav’s spell in the inaugural match of the World T20 today will be talked about for years and years to come. More than the fact that it helped India score a historic upset over the mighty Australian team, the sheer spectacle of the spell - be it the extremely slow, flighted deliveries or the googlies that puzzled the batsmen - was a treat to watch in itself. She even narrowly missed out on a hat-trick due to a dropped catch and mind-bogglingly, she would have had YET ANOTHER wicket had it not been for the rulebooks of the ICC, which denied her a five-wicket haul.

In 18th over, with the Aussies needing 30 more to win and with their trump card Ashleigh Gardner on strike, Poonam Yadav had the responsibility of taking India over the line. By now, she’d already taken four wickets and on the second ball of the over, she delivered an uncharacteristic half-tracker. However, the ball had all but no pace on it, and staggeringly, it completely died after bouncing the first time around. It then fascinatingly bounced for a second time and then went on to hit the stumps. As a puzzled Gardner stood there bewildered, the Indians erupted in joy, but the umpires wanted to make sure that it was legally out, given that it bounced twice.

Much to everyone’s astonishment, replays showed that the ball had in fact bounced for the second time BEFORE the popping crease. Interestingly, MCC rules state that a ball may be called a no-ball if it bounces more that twice before reaching the batsman/popping crease, so after deep discussion and confirming that the second bounce of the ball was indeed before the popping crease, the umpires ruled it a no-ball. To add insult to injury, the ball being declared a no-ball meant that Gardner now had a free hit to exploit, but Yadav kept the batsman on the leash by incredibly bowling a dot-ball. Alas, it turned out to be a ball that had multiple anti-climatic ends.

Two overs to go... Aus going down despite weird double-bounce wicket reprieve for Gardner. Poonam Yadav finishes 4/19, absolute match winner. #T20WorldCup #AUSvIND — Miranda Murphy (@murphymiranda) February 21, 2020

AUS now 7/106 needing 27 off 12 | #AUSvIND: https://t.co/017DlhvaQi#T20WorldCup #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/MvBKAYfDgX — News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) February 21, 2020

A no ball due to double bounce of ball. #TeamIndia #T20Worldcup — royboy (@its_ullas) February 21, 2020

My leggies would constantly be no-balled with the double bounce rule 😂 #AUSWvINDW #T20WorldCup — Tony (@MrTonyBe) February 21, 2020

"The umpire shall call and signal No ball if a ball...bounces more than once"#AUSvIND #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3YtBGF865R — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) February 21, 2020

Poonam Yadav bowls a double bounce no ball Hate that double bounce rule. Would @NasserHussain13 have been out under that rule all those years ago?https://t.co/PiBJf8j4cb — Jason Cole (@TheDuckMachine) February 21, 2020

This decision clarifies so many gully cricket troubles of Double-Bounce.#AUSvIND — Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) February 21, 2020