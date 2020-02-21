Twitter reacts to 'perfect' Poonam Yadav helping India register massive upset

Today at 4:53 PM
After the Indian Women's cricket team posted a low target of 132 runs and the Australian Women's cricket team started off well with the bat, India were staring at certain defeat. But Poonam's sensational spell turned the game around, and the Twitterati showered praises on Yadav's perfect spell.
What a statement by the Indian women's cricket team!
4 time World Champions gets defeated by #India🇮🇳 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #T20WorldCup— गोपाल सिंह राजपुरोहित (@Gopalrajdoli) February 21, 2020
Revenge is sweet!
PAYBACK!! @BCCIWomen 👏👏👏@AusWomenCricket #AUSvIND— Aakriti Verma (@Aakriti_verma6) February 21, 2020
Now, that is an impressive record!
2017 ODI WC s/f— Vimarsh Munsif (@VimarshMunsif) February 21, 2020
2018 T20 WC group stage
2020 T20 WC group stage
This is India's 3rd consecutive win against Australia in ICC tournaments.#AUSvIND #T20WorldCup
Maybe they can share the player of the match award?
#Cricket #T20WorldCup #AUSvIND Deepti Sharma kept India in it with her 49 not out, but it was Yadav's bowling that sent Aus in to a tailspin and won the game for India, so the latter has my vote for Player of the Match. What a start to the tournament!— Thomas Sutcliffe (@aspitweets) February 21, 2020
Everyone was surprised by that performance!
What a ripping start to the #t20cricket World Cup. Bloody incredible! Heads up Aussies, you’re amazing. But India - just wow 🤩 tonight ❤️ #Australia #women #AUSvIND— Susie Thompson (@susewiththenews) February 21, 2020
Indeed, bow down!
India thrashed Australia in the World Cup opener!!!!!— AK (@iamayush312) February 21, 2020
What a game of Cricket!
Bow down to Poonam Yadav 🙏🏻🙌🏻#AUSvIND #AUSWvsINDW #T20WorldCup
Thank you so much Chahal! _/\_
Chahal ne jeetwa diya 💥 #Poonamyadav #AUSvIND #iccwomenst20worldcup #ICCT20WorldCup— Himanshu Chauhan🇮🇳 (@imhchauhan) February 21, 2020
It is always nice to get a win away from home!
A Terrific Terrific Win by Indian Women's Team to Defeat Defending Champions in their own Backyard sets up this World Cup...... #PoonamYadav was the game changer take a bow team upwards and onwards!!!!! #INDvAUS #ICCT20WorldCup— Jitesh19 (@Keepupthespirit) February 21, 2020
Poonam Yadav FTW!
Aah.... Whattey comeback by Indian womes team to beat Australia 👏👏 Poonam Yadav 🔥🔥— Shubham (@TheDalotCross) February 21, 2020
The bowlers were the heroes of the match!
Staggering performance by India's women. Australia were favourites for the tournament and this is a huge result. Top effort from the bowlers. How good was Deepti Sharma! But it was the little leggie Poonam Yadav who turned it around. #iccwomenst20worldcup— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 21, 2020
Tells you the story of the match!
The roar at the ground when Poonam Yadav came on to bowl her final was louder than anyone else has received so far. Has single handily changed the game for India!!— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) February 21, 2020
