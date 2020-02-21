 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to 'perfect' Poonam Yadav helping India register massive upset

    Getty images

    Srijith Gopal

    Today at 4:53 PM

    After the Indian Women's cricket team posted a low target of 132 runs and the Australian Women's cricket team started off well with the bat, India were staring at certain defeat. But Poonam's sensational spell turned the game around, and the Twitterati showered praises on Yadav's perfect spell.

    What a statement by the Indian women's cricket team! 

    Revenge is sweet!

    Now, that is an impressive record! 

    Maybe they can share the player of the match award?

    Everyone was surprised by that performance! 

    Indeed, bow down! 

    Thank you so much Chahal! _/\_

    It is always nice to get a win away from home!  

    Poonam Yadav FTW! 

    The bowlers were the heroes of the match! 

    Tells you the story of the match! 

