Twitter reacts to Kane Williamson’s comical cap chasing in Windy Wellington

Wellington’s long list of victims to the wind continued with the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari. The real victim, however, was New Zealand’s duo batsmen - Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. Taylor playing in his 100th Test match stopped the bowler Kyle Jamieson in his run-up when his cap flew northwards, thanks to the winds in Wellington. While it was well anticipated the winds will have an impact on the game, it was not expected that it will have an immediate impact this way on Day 1 of the Test.