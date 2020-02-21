Twitter reacts to Kane Williamson’s comical cap chasing in Windy Wellington

Today at 8:15 AM
Windy Wellington struck once again in New Zealand with a new victim this time, their own skipper Kane Williamson when he was made to chase his cap that was carried away by the wind. When they talked about the impact of the wind, it was not what we all visualized to be in Wellington.
Wellington’s long list of victims to the wind continued with the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari. The real victim, however, was New Zealand’s duo batsmen - Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. Taylor playing in his 100th Test match stopped the bowler Kyle Jamieson in his run-up when his cap flew northwards, thanks to the winds in Wellington. While it was well anticipated the winds will have an impact on the game, it was not expected that it will have an immediate impact this way on Day 1 of the Test.
In the 48th over of the innings, with Tim Southee steaming in to bowl against Ajinkya Rahane, wind forced the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson chase his cap till the boundary rope before the cap won the race reaching the boundary ahead of the skipper. On a serious day of Test cricket, Williamson and his cap’s antics stood out in the otherwise dismal batting performance from Team India on Day 1.
Williamson starting from short square leg chased the cap to the square leg boundary, with the cap eventually crossing the boundary in double-quick time. On the other end, Ajinkya Rahane continued to show off his technique and ability to play in Windy Wellington, which he has made his home from the last series.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
