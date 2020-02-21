Twitter reacts to Alyssa Healy left in hysterics after ‘botched’ stumping leads to Harmanpreet Kaur dismissal

Rarely does a botched stumping result in the keeper coming out on top, but as the saying goes, 'When it’s your day, it’s your day.' After Kaur found herself trapped in the middle after missing a wild heave, Healy ‘accidentally’ stumped her, in turn, inducing a hilarious reaction from the keeper.

Very few cricketers in the world instill fear into and intimidate this star-studded, Australian Women’s team, but Harmanpreet Kaur is one of them. The now-Indian skipper’s 171* in Derby in 2017 denied the Aussie Women what would have been their seventh 50-over World Cup title, and thus, unsurprisingly, the wounds of that very knock still remain fresh in the minds of the 2020 WT20 hosts.

And despite a lot having changed since *that* knock from Harmanpreet till now - with the skipper herself struggling for form and the Aussie Women’s team becoming stronger than ever - there was high anticipation when Kaur walked out to the middle with the score 43/2, with the fans hoping for the 30-year-old to replicate her heroics from 2017. Unfortunately, the Indian skipper lasted only 5 balls, scoring just 2 runs, but her dismissal still ended up being a talking point, albeit for an extremely funny reason.

On the fourth ball of the seventh over, with the score 47-2, left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen, who’d dismissed the dangerous Shefali Verma in her previous over, continued her spell to Harmanpreet, hoping to keep the runs under check. However, the right-handed batter was having none of it, and realizing the team had to put up a good score on a rather flat Sydney wicket, Harmanpreet decided that her best bet was to hit Jonassen out of the attack.

When Jonassen bowled a flighted, in-drifting delivery towards leg-stump, the Indian skipper’s eyes lit up and she instantly sensed that it was her chance to get going and thus, in an attempt to hit a six, strode down the wicket. However, the ball turned sharply after pitching and, to Harmanpreet’s dismay, went past the outside edge of the batsman towards the keeper.

By now, the Indian skipper was almost halfway down the wicket and had no hope of making it back to the crease. And the keeper Alyssa Healy did inflict the stumping, but the dismissal had a weird twist to it. Blinded by the batsman, Healy could not sight the ball and as she tried to catch it, the ball thudded into her pads. However, in what was an incredible slice of luck for Australia and Healy, the ball ricocheted off the keeper’s pads onto the stumps, meaning the batsman was stumped, albeit accidentally.

Healy could barely believe her luck and, in the aftermath of the dismissal, held her head in disbelief and borderline embarrassment and burst into hysterical laughter, realizing she’d been saved from the blushes by her pads.

Someone build the Harmanpreet Kaur statue so I could destroy it. 🤬 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 21, 2020

Harmanpreet Kaur runs past one from Jonassen and it rebounds off Healy to break the stumps. Excellent backstopping #T20WorldCup — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) February 21, 2020

Men 's cricket suffering coz of captain like Virat Kohli



Women's cricket suffering coz of captain like Harmanpreet Kaur — BJ. (@espece_911) February 21, 2020



So disappointed to see how Harmanpreet Kaur got dismissed. She is an experienced player and she was needed out in the middle to give a strong foundation. Ut that was such a careless shot by the Indian skipper.#AUSvIND #T20WorldCup — Aayush Sharma 🏳️‍🌈 (@AayuJourno) February 21, 2020

Wicket NO.3 and it's BIG



India team captain harmanpreet kaur out and now india 47/3#ICCT20WorldCup #iccwomenst20worldcup #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/R1wmCTJlsS — Cricket Ton (@cricket_ton) February 21, 2020

Harmanpreet Kaur fails once again. Played too slow in all games before #WT20WC, suddenly tries to slog early in first game. Baffling. #AUSvIND #AUSWvINDW — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) February 21, 2020

#HarmanpreetKaur fails yet again. Was it a right call to make her captain? #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS — Anirudh Guru Dutt (@AnirudhDutt) February 21, 2020

WHAT HAPPENED THERE?



Harmanpreet Kaur comes down the wicket, misses the ball and the ball ricochets off Alyssa Healy's knee and hits the stumps.



Kaur is out stumped for 2



IND 3/47 #T20WorldCup #AUSvIND — TheGrandstandView (@Thegstandview) February 21, 2020

That's a Careless Shot from Harmanpreet Kaur she is Gone !#AUSvIND #T20WorldCup — Vijay Shankar FC (@ShankarClub) February 21, 2020