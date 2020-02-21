 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Alyssa Healy left in hysterics after ‘botched’ stumping leads to Harmanpreet Kaur dismissal

    Twitter reacts to Alyssa Healy left in hysterics after ‘botched’ stumping leads to Harmanpreet Kaur dismissal

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:48 PM

    Rarely does a botched stumping result in the keeper coming out on top, but as the saying goes, 'When it’s your day, it’s your day.' After Kaur found herself trapped in the middle after missing a wild heave, Healy ‘accidentally’ stumped her, in turn, inducing a hilarious reaction from the keeper.

    Very few cricketers in the world instill fear into and intimidate this star-studded, Australian Women’s team, but Harmanpreet Kaur is one of them. The now-Indian skipper’s 171* in Derby in 2017 denied the Aussie Women what would have been their seventh 50-over World Cup title, and thus, unsurprisingly, the wounds of that very knock still remain fresh in the minds of the 2020 WT20 hosts.

    And despite a lot having changed since *that* knock from Harmanpreet till now - with the skipper herself struggling for form and the Aussie Women’s team becoming stronger than ever - there was high anticipation when Kaur walked out to the middle with the score 43/2, with the fans hoping for the 30-year-old to replicate her heroics from 2017.  Unfortunately, the Indian skipper lasted only 5 balls, scoring just 2 runs, but her dismissal still ended up being a talking point, albeit for an extremely funny reason.

    On the fourth ball of the seventh over, with the score 47-2, left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen, who’d dismissed the dangerous Shefali Verma in her previous over, continued her spell to Harmanpreet, hoping to keep the runs under check. However, the right-handed batter was having none of it, and realizing the team had to put up a good score on a rather flat Sydney wicket, Harmanpreet decided that her best bet was to hit Jonassen out of the attack. 

    When Jonassen bowled a flighted, in-drifting delivery towards leg-stump, the Indian skipper’s eyes lit up and she instantly sensed that it was her chance to get going and thus, in an attempt to hit a six, strode down the wicket. However, the ball turned sharply after pitching and, to Harmanpreet’s dismay, went past the outside edge of the batsman towards the keeper. 

    By now, the Indian skipper was almost halfway down the wicket and had no hope of making it back to the crease. And the keeper Alyssa Healy did inflict the stumping, but the dismissal had a weird twist to it. Blinded by the batsman, Healy could not sight the ball and as she tried to catch it, the ball thudded into her pads. However, in what was an incredible slice of luck for Australia and Healy, the ball ricocheted off the keeper’s pads onto the stumps, meaning the batsman was stumped, albeit accidentally. 

    Healy could barely believe her luck and, in the aftermath of the dismissal, held her head in disbelief and borderline embarrassment and burst into hysterical laughter, realizing she’d been saved from the blushes by her pads.

