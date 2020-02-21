TNPL 2020 | Vijay Shankar snapped up by Salem; Tiruppur sign Abhinav Mukund

The Tamil Nadu duo of Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Mukund were picked up for the maximum price of ₹6 lakhs in the 2020 TNPL draft on Thursday, with the duo being signed by the Salem and the Tiruppur franchises respectively. Meanwhile, CSK’s N Jagadeesan was signed by Chepauk Super Gillies.

The player draft for the 2020 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) was held on Thursday, February 20, and the Tamil Nadu duo of Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Mukund were snapped up for the maximum price of ₹6 lakhs. Shankar, who represented the Chepauk Super Gillies, was snapped up by Salem Spartans, while Mukund, who amassed a staggering 600 runs in the 2019 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, was signed by iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

“I’m very happy to be part of Salem Spartans. This is my third team in TNPL. I hope this year I play all the games and win the tournament for my team,” said Shankar, reported Sportstar.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batsman Narayan Jagadeesan, who is also a CSK player and the all-time run-getter in the TNPL, was roped in by Chepauk Super Gillies. The franchise also signed young left-arm spinner M Siddharth, who was picked in the IPL 2020 auction by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Other notable drafts in the auction included leggie Murugan Ashwin and ‘slinging’ pace sensation G Periyasamy going to Salem, and pacer Yo Mahesh and all-rounder Rajagopal Sathish going to Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies respectively.

Earlier, it was announced that the Karaikudi Kaalai and the Tuti Patriots franchises were going to be rebranded as Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans respectively. On top of it, it was also confirmed that no matches in the upcoming season will be played in Chennai, with Salem and Coimbatore being announced as new venues for the tournament, which is heading into its fifth edition in 2020.