SA vs AUS | Will treat Quinton de Kock with respect like any other opponent, states David Warner

David Warner, while sharing that he hasn’t been in touch with Quinton de Kock since their fall-out two years ago, assured that there are no hard feelings between the two. Warner conceded that there isn’t much time in white-ball cricket for banters and that Australia are in South Africa to win.

As Australia takes on South Africa in the rainbow nation, it won’t be easy for opener David Warner to return to the place where all hell broke out for him two years down the lane. On his last tour to, South Africa Warner was handed a year-long ban from cricket for his role in the infamous sandpaper gate which followed an ugly fallout between him and newly appointed Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock.

It was a tough series for Australia and with emotions running high, Warner and de Kock were caught up in some banter which turned ugly pretty quickly during the innings break. The destructive Aussie opener shared that they haven’t had any conversation since that incident but assured that they will be treating each other as respectable opponents in the middle.

"Obviously we'll cross paths playing against each other. But I don't have his number and I speak to a few of the South African guys but I've never played in the same team as him or anything like that," Warner was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"Obviously it's a little bit different. I'm sure if I see him on the field and that, we’ll just treat each other how we normally would as respectful opponents."

Warner feels that there isn’t much time in white ball cricket for things to get ugly if it ever goes that way. The southpaw also shared that the Kangaroos are in South Africa to win and make a statement ahead of the T20 World Cup in their backyard.

"It’s one-day cricket and Twenty20 cricket. You don’t really have much time over the short period of time to get underneath each other’s skin or anything like that," he said.

"For us, our focus is moving forward and trying to get the wins on the board and send a message to everyone that the [T20] World Cup is in our backyard and we want to be a team to be beaten."