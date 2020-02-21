Reports | Virat Kohli set to participate in Asia XI vs World XI clash

Virat Kohli is reportedly amongst one of the four Indians to play in the Asia XI vs World XI clash, with Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Shami being the other three. An Asia XI is set to play two T20Is with a World XI in March to celebrate the 100th anniversary of BCB’s founding father.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are set to arrange two T20Is between an Asia XI and World XI on March 18 and March 21, and it is now believed that four Indians, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli, have been picked to represent the Asia XI. According to a report from Hindustan Times, a source in the know revealed that BCCI President had sent the names of Kohli, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shikhar Dhawan as the representatives from India, owing to the BCB requesting the BCCI to send the list for them to prepare the XI.

“Ganguly sent in the names to the BCB after we checked on the availability of the players. Kohli, Shami, Dhawan and Kuldeep will represent us in the Asia XI team. It has been a while since we sent the names because the Bangladesh board needed the list from BCCI to be able to prepare the Asian squad,” a source in the know was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Earlier, it was reported that no Pakistan players would be taking part in the match and the reason for the same was believed to be the participation of Indian players in the match. It was believed that the Pakistan players were set to be omitted due to ongoing political tension between the two nations. However, a PCB spokesperson quashed all rumors and confirmed that the unvailability of the Pakistan players was due to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) dates, meaning players would be busy plying their trade in the T20 league.

"The T20Is between World XI and Asia XI were scheduled from March 16-20, while the PSL 2020 is likely to end on March 22. Since dates of both the series couldn’t be changed, we offered our regrets to the BCB, both verbally and in writing, which they understood and accepted.It is unfortunate that the facts were twisted to mislead Pakistan cricket fans and followers,” a PCB spokesperson said.

With the third ODI between India and South Africa clashing with the date of the first T20I between Asia XI and World XI, on March 18, it remains to be seen if the aforementioned Indian players would only partake in the second of the two scheduled T20I games.